Pass required: SCSD1 to start new visitor management system in January

RANCHESTER — Visitors to Sheridan County School District 1 buildings will soon go through a more thorough check-in process during school hours.

Beginning Jan. 8 — the first day of school after winter break — SCSD1 will implement a new safety measure and have a more comprehensive visitor management system.

The change will provide the school district more information when someone new enters a building.

Currently, visitors write their name and check-in time on a sticker and/or visitor sheet at a school’s front desk. Now, a visitor will have his or her driver’s license or other form of ID swiped through a system computer before entering school. The computer connects to a database of registered sex offenders. If no match appears, the computer prints out a badge with the visitor’s name and photo, along with the option to include the visitor’s destination. People who chaperone an on-campus activity or field trip will go through the same process. More regular visitors will likely go through the system once and then receive a designated pass for subsequent visits.

“This will just be that added layer of protection,” SCSD1 superintendent Pete Kilbride said.

The system is from Raptor Technologies, a school safety software company. In addition to visitor management, it also can send out a cellphone alert to faculty and staff if a potentially dangerous situation arises.

For example, if one school goes into lockdown, personnel at all of the other schools in the district would be notified. It also has the ability to handle a reunification process if students have to evacuate school.

Kilbride said the emergency contact system and reunification portion will not go into place immediately. However, once the visitor management system is running smoothly, the other portions will be implemented, likely in late spring or early fall of 2019.

To pay for the new system, the school district used money from a state grant for safety and security funded a few years ago by the Wyoming Legislature. SCSD1 business manager Jeremy Smith said the total cost for the first year is $15,510 and the annual renewal cost will be $540 per school for the visitor management portion and $1,000 per school for the emergency drill, contact and reunification portion.

Kilbride noted that the system only connects to the sex offender registry; it does not do a comprehensive criminal record check. He also said most schools around the state are in the process of implementing something similar.

“I think it’s becoming more common,” Kilbride said. “… If they’re going to release the money to let us do this, then I think people are going, ‘Yeah, that would be something good that we could jump on board with.’”

Kilbride said the school district specifically chose Raptor Technologies because other administrators from around the state recommended it. He said the new technology would also help perform more thorough checks on employees.

SCSD1 technology coordinator Colby VanCleeve will oversee the training and implementation of the new system. Every school will receive a new front office computer, an ID reader to plug into the computer via USB and a label maker for the badges.

Vancleeve will set up all the computers in the six schools — the system will not be implemented for Slack Elementary School, the one-room schoolhouse in Parkman — in Big Horn, Dayton and Ranchester over the next few weeks and train all staff members Jan. 7.

“Start(ing) this halfway through the school year kind of gives us more of a calculated approach on it,” Vancleeve said. “That way we’re ready to go, people are trained on it and understand what it’s all about as well.”

Vancleeve said SCSD1 can also create custom alerts to notify school staff if student should not be picked up by a certain parent or relative, for example.

Vancleeve said this type of visitor management system is a fairly new trend in education.

“It’s kind of a growing concern out there, especially with some of the school shootings,” Vancleeve said. “It kind of gives you a little more insight into where the students are and need to be. One of the big reasons, too, is making sure you know who’s in your building. That way it’s a little more secure and organized.”

The new system will ideally make it a little more difficult for unwanted visitors to gain access to buildings, providing more serenity for everyone inside.