Law enforcement awaits official ruling on gambling machine legality

SHERIDAN — A Wyoming attorney inquired into the legality of a certain brand of gambling machines in Wyoming, and both sides of the issue presented opinions on the matter. No official legal action has been taken, so Sheridan law enforcement hasn’t adjusted enforcement tactics.

Natrona County District Attorney Michael Blonigen inquired into the legality of gambling-like games constructed by Wyoming Skills, LLC, and Wyoming Attorney General Peter Michael issued an opinion on the matter, concluding that playing Wyoming Skills Games constitutes gambling, which is illegal in Wyoming. Attorneys Gay Woodhouse and Katye Brown of Woodhouse Roden Nethercott, LLC are representing Wyoming Skill, LLC in a fight against the AG’s conclusion.

While the two sides battle to reach clarification on the legality of the machines, city and county law enforcement in Sheridan County is waiting to see actual legal requirements come from the Legislature or court system before enforcement begins.

“After reviewing the information and researching and analyzing the applicable Wyoming law, I conclude that these games are illegal gambling devices, that those playing them are engaging in gambling and that those providing the games are engaging in professional gambling,” Michael wrote in his formal opinion Dec. 11.

Despite the decisive opinion from the AG, Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said no action has been ruled on through the court system or the Legislature, so before he dives into enforcement, he wants to see what legal action will be taken first.

“The attorney general’s opinion is just that, it’s an opinion; it hasn’t been ruled on in a court,” Thompson said. “So until there’s been a ruling from a court or a complaint from a citizen in Sheridan, I don’t think we’re going to be proactive on curbing this or otherwise talking to the business owners that have these.”

Thompson said legislators have also been discussing the matter in the interim, so he said it would be prudent to wait until the legislative session ends. Thompson said legislators are striving to create continuity throughout statute.

Gambling locations in Sheridan include the Horse Palace and Wyoming Downs, both of which are allowed under the law because of their restriction to only historic horse betting. Wyoming Skills games are not restricted to horse betting, but attorneys representing the business say they are allowed because they are skill-based and not chance-based. Sheridan Police Department Lt. Travis Koltiska said he does not know of any Wyoming Skill, LLC machines in the city’s jurisdiction. He also said SPD is in constant communication with the people who monitor the off-track horse betting at those locations to ensure compliance with the current laws.

“We can conduct an investigation if someone inquires or makes claims, but I don’t foresee much (action),” Koltiska said.

The response to Michael’s opinion from Wyoming Skills’ attorneys said they respectfully disagree with Michael’s analysis and will immediately file an action in court to obtain a final determination regarding the matter.

“An attorney general’s opinion does not have the force and effect of law,” the attorneys wrote in the letter. “This opinion appears to be a political opinion rather than a legal opinion. We are in contact with the top law enforcement official in each county to advise them of our next steps.”

Thompson said Monday that he did not know if Woodhouse Roden Nethercott, LLC had filed documentation yet, and in recent Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police meetings, leaders did not bring up the subject.

For now, law enforcement agencies in Sheridan County will wait for an official ruling before taking action locally on the matter.