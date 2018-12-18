Council allocates $250,000 for Sheridan College growth

SHERIDAN — City council voted 3-2 to approve a resolution Monday that will allocate $250,000 of its Optional One-Cent Sales Tax revenue to the Northern Wyoming Community College District for the expansion of Sheridan College’s machine tool technology program.

Sheridan College plans to use the funding to hire two new instructors for its machine tool technology program as part of its effort to train a local workforce for Sheridan’s expanding manufacturing sector.

Mayor Roger Miller and Councilor Thayer Schafer voted against the resolution. Miller made a motion to table the resolution until next month, after the newly elected council members take their seats. Schafer backed the motion, but it was defeated by the remaining three members of council.

“I’m not saying in January I wouldn’t necessarily approve this,” Miller said. “One of my thought processes on this item is, although it’s good and a very positive aspect of…educating the workers for the jobs we need to fill at this time, I just don’t see any issue waiting 30 days effectively and approving it in that time frame under the next council.”

He added that the city has already allocated $400,000 in one-cent funding to the NWCCD over the next four years and would like to consider the matter further with the new council.

Councilor Richard Bridger said he did not want to delay the funding allocation and push back the college’s hiring timeline.

“It’s going to be critical to the college to be able to get a move on this and look for the right person for that spot, and I think it is absolutely a benefit to this community,” Bridger said.

Councilor Patrick Henderson also said he did not want to delay the hiring process, and added that the expansion of the college’s machine tool program would contribute to the growth of the city’s economy.

“Part of it is they need to assign coursework, as I understand, they need to develop the curriculum,” Henderson said. “…It’s exactly within our wheelhouse when we’re trying to bring light manufacturing to the community. It really works with what it is we’re trying to do.”

Councilor Alex Lee — citing a report presented by City Administrator Mark Collins about the city’s sales and use tax revenue — said the city currently has the funding to support the college and echoed Bridger and Henderson’s sentiments about the value of the expanded program to the community.

Other business:

• Council voted unanimously to table a resolution that would place a question on whether the city should continue fluoridating its water on the 2020 ballot.

City attorney Brendon Kerns said the Sheridan County Attorney’s Office raised concerns that a fluoride ballot question could potentially violate state statute. Upon further research, Kerns said a past attorney general opinion indicated the city can only put the fluoride question to a vote if the results are unofficial and non-binding. The city cannot place an unofficial question on the 2020 ballot, which would mean the question would have to be collected and tallied on a separate ballot, requiring separate voting equipment and separate polling staff, as in a special election. Kerns said the estimated cost of putting an unofficial fluoride question to a public vote is $43,000.

The city previously considered mailing a survey regarding fluoride to city residents at a significantly lower cost and Councilor Richard Bridger asked that the fluoride resolution be tabled so council can explore similar cost-effective alternatives at its next study session.

“My motion would be to table this until a later date, with the idea that its going to be sooner rather than later,” Bridger said.

Council’s next study session is scheduled for Jan. 14.

• Monday was Lee’s final meeting as a member of the city council after serving for eight years. The mayor and members of council used the council comments portion of the meeting to thank Lee for his service to the community.

“I’m grateful and I know the citizens are grateful for his service,” Henderson said. “And I appreciate the friendship we’ve developed over this past year.”

Council members also complimented Lee for his diligence in researching the matters that came before the council.

“Alex has been a tremendous asset to the city, he’s always well prepared, he’s a good man with numbers, gets into and digs into things well,” Schafer said.

Bridger added that Lee’s experience has been an asset to the council as well.

“We’re going to lose quite a bit of institutional memory when you leave,” Bridger told Lee. “So don’t be surprised if you get some calls.”

Mayor Miller said despite disagreeing with Lee at times over the past two years, he valued his input and believed their debates were largely constructive.

“Contrary to some of the popular belief, I’ve always enjoyed talking with Alex and kind of sparring here and there,” Miller said. “…I really appreciate everything you have done for the community. You really have done great job over eight years of long service.”