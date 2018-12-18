Wyoming news briefs

Beet growers back farm bill

POWELL (WNE) — At first blush, the farm bill recently passed by Congress is being welcomed by sugar beet growers.

Most in agriculture are happy to have a new five-year ag policy framework they can work with, said local sugar beet company official Ric Rodriguez of Powell.

“We are just starting to hear from all the national farmer organizations, and the reactions I’ve heard are all positive,” said Rodriguez, vice chairman of the board of Western Sugar Cooperative, which operates in Wyoming and three other states.

The farm bill — approved overwhelmingly by both Houses of Congress — says all the right things as far as sugar beet growers are concerned, Rodriguez said.

But there is more to the equation: “The big concern is for the government to run the program correctly,” he noted.

The sugar program was left virtually untouched in the five-year reauthorization of the farm bill. It gives protection to sugar growers from the market being oversupplied by highly subsidized foreign sugar. That’s a monitoring function left to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“When they [the government] don’t control the imports as the law intended, we end up with an oversupplied market and lower prices,” Rodriguez explained. Already a concern to sugar beet growers, he said, is the delay in the appointment of an undersecretary to run the program.

Man facing felony charges in DUI crash

CHEYENNE (WNE) — A Cheyenne man is facing charges in felony court after being accused of running a red light while under the influence of methamphetamine and causing serious injuries to another driver.

Edward Booker is facing a single count of driving while under the influence and causing serious bodily injuries in connection with a March 2017 crash at College Drive and East 12th Street that left both Booker and another driver in the hospital.

If convicted, Booker would face a $2,000-$5,000 fine and/or spend up to 10 years in prison.

Court documents filed in the case outline the evidence that led investigators to believe Booker committed the crimes of which he is accused.

Those accusations have not yet been formally contested by Booker’s attorneys in court.

According to initial court documents:

At around 2 p.m. March 28, 2017, a Cheyenne Police Department detective was notified of a serious injury crash at the intersection of College Drive and East 12th Street.

An initial investigation revealed a man named Zackery Rondeau was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck westbound on East 12th and crossing College Drive on a green light when he was struck by a Nissan Altima driven by Booker.

A crash reconstruction determined Rondeau was driving at about 22 miles per hour and Booker was driving at 83 miles per hour — 43 miles per hour over the speed limit.

As a result of the crash, Rondeau suffered a lacerated spleen, lacerated liver, two broken ribs and a partially collapsed lung. Booker suffered a broken left leg, broken vertebra and a subdermal hematoma, and had bilateral chest tubes due to lung issues.

From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers