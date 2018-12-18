Small-town residents care

After covering the gamut of government meetings, I’ve recognized a trend — residents in small towns care.

The Sheridan Press typically tries to attend bimonthly meetings for each municipality in Sheridan County — Clearmont, Dayton, Ranchester and Sheridan — as well as Sheridan County Commission meetings and occasional unincorporated town gatherings in Story and Big Horn.

I have seen rooms fill to the brim with concerned citizens for each community at one time or another.

Take for example the contentious discussions about fluoride, which always draw a crowd, or night after night of full council chambers at Sheridan City Hall when the nondiscrimination resolution hit the desks of council members. As a journalist, those meetings are the best. They provide an opportunity to connect with citizens and really see elected officials interact face-to-face with their constituents.

While the controversial topics undoubtedly draw a crowd, I’m surprised and impressed by the community meetings that consistently have good attendance. A good example is Dayton Town Council meetings. Recently, the meeting left standing room only when council addressed a subdivision contractor facing pushback from community members who wanted to ensure the subdivision would coincide with legal obligations and keep the community they love in tact. The push and pull of steady growth is a constant in the Tongue River Valley.

Even weeks when the budget simply lists updates from community leaders, citizens sit patiently through the entirety of a meeting simply to stay informed.

Not only do these citizens sit through the meeting, patiently waiting for a chance to speak if they feel they need to on a certain subject, they return if that opportunity is not afforded for one reason or another. Those same community members might go back and forth on a topic, speaking with passion and care for their side of the issue, and afterward shake hands and chat about the weather.

This makes me understand the resilience that face-to-face interactions build, and what a generation of millennials might be missing with a reliance on technological interactions.

On the other side of the spectrum, I’ve spoken with government officials and employees who long to have the involvement from local residents at scheduled meetings. They’ll field calls throughout the week about a variety of subjects, often those that appear on the agenda, and ask constituents and concerned citizens to attend the meetings and voice their opinions for all to hear. When the day comes for that meeting, though, those citizens are nowhere to be seen.

As a frequent potluck contributor, I can understand the feeling. It’s a real bummer when you put your heart and soul into a dish and it’s barely touched. Similarly, government officials put time and effort into researching issues, maintaining government documents and seeking input. When no one arrives to see and discuss the fruits of their labor, it can be disappointing.

While I truly love attending most government meetings — sure, call me a nerd — I definitely enjoy the ones where I observe democracy in action. Differing perspectives all stepping up to the podium to voice their opinions helps make for a more well-rounded society. It also helps me, as a reporter, tell the story from more than just the perspective of those presenting the information.

Most government entities will break for the holiday week, but I encourage citizens to take a peek at The Sheridan Press agendas that run every Saturday. Pick a meeting that interests you, grab a friend and head to the meeting. You never know what you’ll learn until you attend.