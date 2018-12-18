Sheridan to host skijoring competition in February

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Travel & Tourism announced Monday the inaugural Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo, scheduled for Feb. 23, 2019. The highlight of this event is a skijoring competition sanctioned by Skijoring America. Skijoring is a sport where a person on skis is pulled by a horse along a course marked with jumps and other obstacles.

Skijoring attracts thousands of visitors to towns around the Rocky Mountain region each year. STT’s goal is to attract 500 overnight visitors to Sheridan in year one, in addition to two-thousand local spectators and more than 100 competitors. This family-friendly event is an opportunity to showcase Sheridan’s winter attractions and provide an economic boost to the local economy in a typically slow time of year.

The skijoring course will begin in front of Black Tooth Brewing Company on Alger Street, turn south on Main Street and end before Loucks Street. Building the course necessitates the closure of Main, Alger, Dow and Grinnell streets from late in the evening Feb. 20 through Feb. 24.

The course construction team will work diligently to re-open these streets for Feb. 25.

Course construction involves hauling snow, course grooming, the building of obstacles, erecting safety features and more.

STT staff understands that closing Main Street can be an inconvenience, a release states, but they believe the opportunity for increased foot traffic, exposure and attention during the event will significantly offset any temporary closure issues.

STT staff said they are hard at work with several local businesses on this event and plan to partner to launch what they hope will become an annual tradition in Sheridan.