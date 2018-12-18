Local briefs

Wrap Up the Season encourages holiday shopping

SHERIDAN — The Historic Downtown Promotions Committee has organized the “Wrap up the Season” event for Thursday from 5-8 p.m.

Participating retailers, restaurants, cafés and bars will stay open after hours for last-minute shoppers to get their holiday gifts. Students from Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School will also be raising funds to go to Yellowstone National Park next year by wrapping gifts at the previous location of Cottonwood Kitchen, 129 N. Main St.

For more information and a list of participating businesses, go to the Downtown Sheridan Association’s Facebook page or visit www.downtownsheridan.org.

The Historic District Promotion Committee is sponsored by the DSA.

Crowley Fleck to host Business After Hours

SHERIDAN — Crowly Fleck will host the next round of Business After Hours Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. The event will allow attendees to network and get to know the business and its staff. For more information, contact the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce at 307-672-2485.

Crowly Fleck, PLLP, is located at 101 W. Brundage St.