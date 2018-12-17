Appropriations Committee considers local air service funding

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s presentation to the Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee Friday discussing the ongoing efforts to expand air service in the state highlighted Sheridan’s uncertain role in those efforts.

WYDOT Director Bill Panos updated the committee on the Air Service Improvement Council, a group the Wyoming Legislature tasked with formulating a strategy to bring reliable air service to the state, which released a request for proposals for air service providers earlier this year.

The RFP is structured as a capacity purchase agreement, which aims to combine the leverage and purchasing power of four “critical air service communities” to negotiate a favorable agreement.

Sheridan is one of those four communities, though it — in partnership with Sheridan County, Johnson County and Buffalo — has developed reliable air service in recent years through its contract with Key Lime Air, which operates out of Sheridan County Airport as the Denver Air Connection.

The success of the Denver Air Connection complicates Sheridan’s potential participation in the CPA, though Panos argued that the agreement would create a more sustainable alternative to Sheridan’s current service.

Panos acknowledged that the Denver Air Connection has proven to be a reliable service, but said that it is expensive as well. Because of the cost, he said WYDOT’s projections show the state would have to continue subsidizing the Denver Air Connection for the foreseeable future to keep the service operational in Sheridan and Riverton. Panos explained that the 30-seat jets the Denver Air Connection uses are less fuel efficient than the 50-seat jets many other air service providers use and, consequently, the per-seat cost of operating the smaller jets is 44 percent higher.

“When compared to other Wyoming airports with a similar service, the state cost per passenger is three to five times as much when operated in [the Denver Air Connection],” Panos said. “Sheridan and Riverton are forecasted to [increase] their minimum revenue guarantees by 27 percent to 33 percent because of high costs and slow ridership growth.”

Sheridan’s legislative representatives, however, painted a more optimistic picture.

Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, said the Denver Air Connection’s recent agreement with United Airlines — which includes an interline agreement that would transfer passenger’s baggage to their connecting flight in Denver and a code-sharing agreement, two of the services the Air Service Improvement Council prioritized in its RFP — the service’s growth could accelerate considerably.

A codeshare agreement allows two airlines to share the same flight. In the case of the Denver Air Connection’s codesharing agreement with United, passengers will be able to book flights through the Denver Air Connection as if they were United flights and purchase tickets on the Denver Air Connection as part of an itinerary with a connecting United flight in Denver.

“They’re optimistic it’s going to make a huge difference, and I have to agree with them,” Kinskey said.

Sen. Bruce Burns, R-Sheridan, said the code-sharing agreement in particular could increase ticket sales.

“I think there’s a lot of optimism in Riverton and Sheridan just because of the fact that now someone can go on Travelocity or one of these (websites) and see they can fly to Sheridan where previously they couldn’t,” Burns said.

At the same time, Sheridan’s legislators acknowledged the high costs Panos detailed are real. But, they explained, stakeholders in Sheridan and Riverton believe the Denver Air Connection can still operate independently if it grows sufficiently.

The larger concern in Sheridan and Riverton is whether the communities will have the opportunity to see how the service grows. The state currently subsidizes Sheridan’s agreement with Key Lime Air through the Air Service Enhancement Program, which WYDOT has projected will run out of money by July.

Key Lime Air’s agreement with Sheridan and Johnson counties includes a minimum revenue guarantee, which ensures the company can profit from the agreement regardless of ticket sales. The state currently pays 60 percent of that MRG — just under $600,000 — with a subsidy from the ASEP.

Though Key Lime’s MRG has shrunk as the Denver Air Connection has grown — its current MRG is nearly half of what it was in last year’s contract — Sheridan and its partners cannot yet afford to pay it without continued state assistance.

The current contract with Key Lime Air ends June 30.

During the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Forum earlier this month, Sheridan and Johnson County Critical Air Service Team President Shawn Parker said the community would need to negotiate its next contract with Key Lime Air soon if it wants to continue that partnership.

“If we can’t sign that contract in January because we don’t know if we can fund it going forward, we can kiss service goodbye for the next six months,” Parker said.

The alternative is entering into the state’s CPA while the details of that agreement are still unknown.

Re-signing with Key Lime Air this year does not mean Sheridan could not enter into the CPA at a later date. It would, however, give Sheridan time to evaluate the specifics of the CPA and choose which agreement is best for the community.

“We’re looking forward to seeing with what you come out with in your process,” Kinskey told Panos. “But we see our service actually — after a lot of struggle — working, so we’re very anxious to have the time and the opportunity to continue with what we’ve got and not risk losing what we’ve got until we see what you bring to the table.”

Panos said the Legislature appropriated $1 million to avoid service disruptions through the legislation that authorized the Air Service Improvement Council to pursue an agreement with an air service provider. He also said he planned on asking WYDOT’s Aeronautics Commission for a six-month extension on current MRGs.

Parker asked local legislators to secure between $1.2 and $1.4 million over the next biennium to subsidize a new contract with Key Lime Air.

Bids for the Air Service Improvement Council’s RFP are due by Dec. 20 and a selection committee will evaluate those bids over the coming months to select a carrier by May 31.