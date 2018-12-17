Doctor’s license suspension partially reversed

GILLETTE — District Judge Thomas W. Rumpke has largely reversed the Wyoming Board of Medicine’s decision to suspend a Gillette physician’s license for five years.

In July 2017, Rebecca Painter’s license was suspended after the board found she had acted exploitatively and improperly toward a patient and the patient’s family by getting involved in the patient’s finances and business. She also provided unnecessary medical services to her patient and once the board began its investigation, she allegedly didn’t follow protocol in terminating medical care to the patient.

In his decision, Rumpke affirmed that the board had a right to revoke Painter’s license for exploiting her “position of trust, knowledge, emotions or influence” as a physician through her actions toward the patient, including becoming co-trustee of her estate, helping her manage her ranch, providing her with legal advice and co-signing her checks. Rumpke also agreed with the board’s finding that Painter had not followed state guidelines for terminating her relationship with the patient after the board began investigating Painter’s alleged misconduct.

By Perrin Stein

Gillette News Record Via Wyoming News Exchange