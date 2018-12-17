FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Tuba Christmas event set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — The annual Tuba Christmas in Sheridan will take place Saturday. Registration is at the Sheridan Wesleyan Church hall at 9:15 a.m., and rehearsal will begin at 9:30 a.m. All participants need to bring a music stand if they have one.

All tuba, baritone and euphonium players are invited to attend.  There is a $10 registration fee, and books of specially arranged Christmas carols will be available for purchase. The registration fee goes directly to the Harvey Phillips Foundation, to help promote Tuba Christmas worldwide.

A concert of traditional Christmas carols, free of charge, will be held at the Holiday Inn atrium at 1:30 p.m.

Ariel Downing and Dale Hoffmann are local Tuba Christmas coordinators.  The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.

Dec. 17, 2018

