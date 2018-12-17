Local briefs

County seeks volunteers for working group on dispersed camping

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County commissioners are seeking interested individuals to be part of a working group that will discuss issues related to dispersed camping on the Bighorn National Forest.

Issues will include a lack of available camping spots, road and vegetation impacts, garbage and sanitation issues as well as challenges with enforcement of existing regulations. The group will work with the U.S. Forest Service to develop solutions to these issues.

Those interested should submit a letter of interest to the Sheridan County Commission, 224 South Main St. Ste. B-1, Sheridan, WY 82801 by Jan. 4, 2019.

Christmas coloring contest entries due Friday

SHERIDAN — Payless Tax & Business Solutions has organized a coloring contest for local youth.

Return a colored picture and wish list to Santa by Friday for your chance to win prizes.

The business will also host a visit with Santa Claus Saturday from 1-3 p.m. Payless Tax & Business Solutions is located at 100 S. Main St. For additional information, call 307-655-5543.