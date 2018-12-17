Lady Cougars maul Lady Generals

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College women’s basketball team didn’t want to enter its long Christmas break on a loss. But more than that, the Lady Generals certainly didn’t want to go into their holiday hiatus playing like they did in the first half of Saturday night’s game against Western Nebraska Community College inside the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome.

The Lady Cougars pounced all over Sheridan and put the game out of reach in the opening 20 minutes. Even with an eventual loss upcoming, the Lady Generals scrapped back in the final 20 minutes of game time and had something to build off of in an 82-60 defeat.

“I would say that if we had the first half like our second half and our second half like our first half, I would be a lot more upset about this,” SC head coach Ryan Davis said. “It’s never good to lose, and in my mind there’s never any moral victories in losing. But I do think we figured out how to guard them in the second half. … We’ve given ourselves some confidence in how to stick with them.”

There was no sticking with the Lady Cougars in the first half, especially in the opening quarter. Western Nebraska — which connected on 14 of its shots from behind the 3-point line Saturday — poured in 32 points in the contest’s first 10 minutes.

Merle Wiehl led the initial Western Nebraska scoring punch. She scored the Lady Cougars’ first 11 points and had 14 points at the end of the first period as her team led by 20.

Wiehl finished with 19 points, and she wasn’t the only problem for the Lady Generals.

Tishara Morehouse came off the bench and gave SC fits defensively.

Morehouse was quick and explosive, driving and finishing in close whenever she wanted, while also stretching the defense with a trio of treys. She scored a game-high 24 points, and more than half of those occurred in the first half as the Lady Cougars led 55-27 at the break.

“It was kind of a shot of reality,” Sheridan’s Kassie Hoyer said. “We know we need to bring it every day consistently in practice in order to beat a team like that down the road. So, yes it was deflating, but in reality, we needed it.”

Sheridan College had seen teams of Western Nebraska’s capacity during nonconference action, having played College of Southern Idaho and Miles Community College. Whether it was a combination of the Lady Cougars just having one of those nights offensively or the Lady Generals just not remaining locked in, Davis wasn’t at all happy with the opening 20 minutes.

But a defensive adjustment at half, where Sheridan elected to start switching everything, produced a more successful final 20 minutes.

The third quarter — with the Lady Cougars sticking with their normal rotation — saw the Lady Generals stay right in the game, only being outscored 17-15.

“Through that third quarter, we held them down,” Davis said. “That (defensive game plan) is something we’ll probably go back to if we see them again, and it negates a little bit of those gaps that they penetrate and get people off balance.”

The Lady Generals won the fourth quarter, but the Lady Cougars elected to play many of their deep bench players during that time.

Hoyer paced Sheridan with 20 points, while fellow post player Lani Taliauli added 19 points. Starting point guard Aloma Solovi didn’t play in the second half for the Lady Generals as she’s nursing a banged-up knee that Davis said should heal over the Christmas break with the help of some rehab.

Tala Tuisavura will also likely rejoin SC after the holiday as she’s been sidelined since mid-November with a knee problem, and Davis expects her impact to be substantial.

“She’s a big-time spark plug,” Davis said. “She can be a catalyst for us, and hopefully we can feed off of her. And she’s a natural leader. She’ll just do it and people will follow.”

The Lady Generals own a 10-4 record and are back in action Jan. 5 when they host Northeastern Junior College.