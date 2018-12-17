Poor offensive second half dooms Eagles

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School boys basketball team couldn’t score enough in the second half to make up for its defensive play Saturday against Greybull at the Foothills Classic, losing 73-43. The Eagles dropped to 1-5 with the loss Saturday.

Tongue River hung tough for the first 16 minutes, leading after the first quarter and only trailing by six points at half. However, the Eagles’ offense dried up in the final two frames, as they only mustered 13 points.

Defensively, Tongue River allowed too many good shots near the rim and committed too many fouls to keep the game close once their outside shots weren’t going down. Greybull had the rebounding advantage as well, getting multiple chances near the rim over and over.

Tongue River head coach Tyler Hanson said the team is improving, though the 30-point loss may not fully reflect the progress. He said the Eagles ran into bad luck offensively in the second half, as some open looks simply wouldn’t fall. He added that the team’s defensive effort improved from earlier in the season and that he will change a few schematic things to help shore up that end of the court.

Tongue River’s offense hummed pretty well in the first half. The Eagles had constant motion, leading to good looks and a 19-18 lead after the first quarter. Cade Reish nailed three 3-pointers from the left corner in under three minutes to give TR the 16-12 lead. Reish also hit a jumper about seven minutes into the third quarter to finally put the team out of its scoring drought, but by that time the deficit had grown to 15 points.

Jackson Clair made a nice back cut for a three-point play to cut the lead to 33-30 with 1:17 left in the second quarter, but Tongue River never came that close again.

The Eagles had a tough weekend overall, losing all three of their games and giving up more than 70 points in each contest. Turnovers hurt the Eagles in their two games Friday and they did Saturday in the second half as well. Tongue River was less crisp on passes and a little looser dribbling the ball, which led to Greybull steals and subsequent fouls by the Eagles.

Clair said playing quality teams in December should help the team get better in the long run. Tongue River can focus on where it needs to improve, such as defensive effort and attacking the basket on offense.

Clair is a transfer student this year and said the season will require patience from players and coaches alike.

“It’s still early in the season, so we’re just working out all our kinks,” Clair said.

Hanson emphasized that the season is a process and he didn’t expect to have everything sorted out in December.

“We’re trying to do stuff that’s completely different than stuff they’ve been doing the past two years, even,” Hanson said.

“How can we expect that through 14 practices and six games it’s going to look exactly the way we want it? It’s not going to,” he continued. “That’s why were using 50 practices and 22 games to try and get it as good as we want it going into the regional tournament.”

The Eagles will travel for their next games, heading to a tournament Friday and Saturday in Moorcroft and Sundance.

FINAL

Greybull — 18 18 15 22 — 73

Tongue River — 19 11 4 9 — 43

Scoring

Greybull — Tracy 17, Hill 16, Keisel 10, Davila 10, Thuenson 9, Clark 5, Hunt 4, Kraft 2

Tongue River — Reish 11, Clair 8, Richards 6, Summers 6, Bear Don’t Walk 5, McMeans 3, McCafferty 3, Cummins 1