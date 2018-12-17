Sports briefs

SHS swimming competes in Green River

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swimming and diving team competed in the Green River Invite Saturday.

The Broncs placed ninth scoring 52 points. Laramie won the meet, tallying 284 points.

Emmett Potter boasted Sheridan’s best finish of the day, taking fifth in the 1-meter diving with 181.95 points.

Isaac Otto and Bryson Shosten each logged a couple of eighth-place finishes. Otto touched eighth in the 50-yard freestyle, clocking in at 25.34 seconds, and Shoston placed eighth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 56.15.

Otto and Shosten teamed up with Noah Lansing and Walkara Robinson in the 400-yard freestyle relay and recorded an eighth-place finish with a time of 4:04.04.

The Broncs take a few weeks off before hosting the Sheridan Pre-Invite and Invite just after the New Year.

Broncs wrestling team finishes runner-up in Worland

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School wrestling team finished second in the Battle of the Bighorns tournament in Worland, falling to Powell 46-27 in the championship match. The Broncs won their pool Friday and beat Douglas 58-18 and Worland 54-24 Saturday to make the championship round.

Reese Osborne (132 pounds) went 6-0 with four pins over the weekend. Brenden Clem (170) also won all six of his matches, tallying three pins. Quinn Heyneman (160) finished 5-1 with four pins. Rudy Osborne (113) was victorious in five of six matches and accumulated four pins. Ethan Johnson (225) finished 5-1 and totaled four pins.

The Broncs host the Border War Duals on Friday.

Hawks blank Ice Cats

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks remained unbeaten over the weekend. They shut out Park County 7-0 Saturday before a 9-0 blanking of the Ice Cats Sunday.

Blake Billings scored a pair of goals Saturday and added two more Sunday. Jack Chase found the back of the net twice Sunday and once again Saturday to give him a three-goal weekend, while John Billings and Benjamin Lavigne each scored two goals apiece over the course of the two contests.

Hawks’ goaltender Josh Eaton was rarely challenged, and when he was, he rose to each occasion. He turned away 12 shots Saturday and another eight Sunday.

Sheridan returns home and hosts a two-game series with Jackson starting Friday night. The Moose and Hawks sit atop the standings with matching 10-0 records.

Rams trounce Wind River, finish weekend 2-1 overall

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School boys basketball team soundly defeated Wind River 82-54 Saturday at home in the Foothills Classic. The Rams led 36-25 at halftime and stretched the margin over the next two quarters.

Big Horn improved to 4-2 overall with the win. The Rams compete Friday and Saturday in a tournament in Moorcroft and Sundance.

Lady Rams take down Wind River with strong second half

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School girls basketball team defeated Wind River 54-38 Saturday at home in the Foothills Classic. After being tied at 34 heading into the fourth quarter, the Lady Rams used a dominant final frame to take home the victory.

Reata Cook led Big Horn with 14 points, while Jenny Trabert added 12 points. The Lady Rams are now 4-2 on the season.

Big Horn competes Friday and Saturday in a tournament in Moorcroft and Sundance.