Senior Happenings

• The Hub on Smith will host an art show featuring the students of Gail Sidletsky’s watercolor class. The show will be on display Dec. 18-21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lobby.

• The Hub on Smith will bid Jean Harm Day adieu, mostly, with a celebration Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. in the cafe. The celebration is meant to thank her for her dedication to The Hub on Smith and all the lives she has touched over the years with her creativity and kind heart.

• A New Year’s Eve at noon party will take place at The Hub on Smith from 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 31. The event will include food, party favors and music.