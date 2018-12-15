Ucross Christmas Celebration highlights founder’s life, legacy

SHERIDAN — The Ucross Foundation held its first Christmas Celebration six years ago, partly, as an excuse to shoot off fireworks.

Ucross President Sharon Dynak said the foundation used to host a Fourth of July fireworks display but drought conditions forced it to discontinue that tradition due to fire concerns during the dry summer months. Shortly thereafter, she said Ucross founder Raymond Plank called her and suggested the organization host an event to gather the community and celebrate the Christmas spirit.

And also shoot off fireworks.

Of course, the event became more than that, and turned into a community showcase, fueled by the talents of local residents.

“We wanted to bring together people in the community but also involve people in the community,” Dynak said.

During his eulogy for his father, Raymond’s son, Roger, said one of his father’s core philosophies was “people support that which they help create.” Ucross’ Christmas Celebration, which has attracted wide community support, is a testament to that outlook.

This year, the event will feature caroling by the Buffalo Balladiers, a reading by bestselling author and Ucross neighbor Craig Johnson, music from Sheridan-resident Dave Munsick, food from Sheridan’s Bonafide Foods and a fireworks display by Bruce Burns.

But this year’s celebration, which will be held today, will also celebrate Plank, who died last month at the age of 96, and showcase his flourishing legacy.

“It’s an opportunity to reflect for a moment on what Raymond created here and how Raymond’s vision will continue at Ucross,” Dynak said.

Plank founded the Ucross Foundation in 1981. Having built his company, the Apache Corporation, from the ground up, Plank established Ucross as a charitable organization dedicated to supporting artists. Dynak said one of Plank’s guiding maxims was “Limitations are largely due to people not having enough confidence,” and through the Ucross Foundation, he wanted to give artists the time, resources and confidence to overcome their limitations.

“Raymond was very committed to human potential,” Dynak said.

His belief paid off. Since Ucross began offering residencies, more than 2,000 artists from a range of disciplines have stayed on the ranch, many of whom have gone on to capture the highest honors in their fields. Ucross residents have gone on to win Pulitzer Prizes, National Book Awards, Tony Awards and MacArthur “Genius” Grants among countless other accolades.

Plank also took great pride in the 20,000-acre ranch the Ucross Foundation inhabits, which he worked throughout his life to beautify and preserve. That commitment to stewardship of the land, Dynak said, also informs the Ucross Foundation’s ongoing mission.

“He was very present in this place,” Dyank said. “So the conservation and the health of the land and the trees and the gardens are also part of his vision. To be honoring the place. And that will certainly be part of what we do.”

Saturday’s celebration will culminate with a celebration of that land, when all of the Christmas lights in Ucross park are turned on at once.

Dynak said Ucross will also give out copies of Plank’s memoir, “A Small Difference,” during Saturday’s celebration. The title of the book, she said, came from guidance Plank’s father gave him, to try and leave the world a little better than he found it. Considering the legacy he left behind, however, Plank far exceeded that goal.

“Raymond was a force of nature, though,” Dynak said. “So he made a huge difference.”