SHS speech and debate team pull off large meet

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School speech and debate team members hosted their second annual home meet as a fundraiser Dec. 7 and 8. This year’s meet, though, included more than 500 students, which required around 150 judges and even more volunteers to pull off the feat. Sheridan’s local team arrived at school the Monday after the meet exhausted, yet satisfied with what they had accomplished.

“There’s so many facets of the operation that are kind of not seen to just the average competitor that’s competing,” SHS debate team president Calvin Gilmer said. “All of us have had to recruit judges.”

SHS speech and debate team members started two weeks before the meet, cold calling friends and neighbors, popping into downtown businesses and emailing nearly every member on the Sheridan County School District 2 staff directory to find people willing to judge events.

“We got the Sheridan school district rosters and were sending hundreds of emails per night and we’d usually only get around seven to 10 responses, but yeah, we got enough judges,” SHS speech and debate team member Calen Bell said.

Anna Strobbe, who helps the SHS team with their competition pieces, said she helped call around Sheridan and had city council members agree to help judge events.

Those judges spent the better half of Friday afternoon and all day Saturday judging the events for students traveling from throughout the state and parts of South Dakota.

“Everyone had an important part to keep everything running,” SHS speech team president Sarah Bicocchi said.

In addition to the large number of judges, the SHS and Buffalo High School speech and debate teams worked the meet, rather than competing, to ensure smooth transfers of scores from the judges to the tabulation room.

“Part of the reason we don’t want (our) kids competing in it is because judges are usually from the community, and that can lead to bias, as well as the fact that it is our fundraiser and it wouldn’t be right to be getting competition points and money at the same time,” Bicocchi said.

The Buffalo adviser and her students ran the tab room, which was a hefty job. Once tabulators received judges’ scores, they assembled the results and posted them online, double checking for accuracy.

For the meet to be held at SHS, the team had to ask teachers to vacate their rooms during early out. Early out Fridays allows teachers to do work without students in the classroom and gives students the opportunity to catch up on work.

“The rooms were especially a big deal,” Bicocchi said. “…Teachers that had students in for early out had to find different rooms, but they all did it, which was really nice of them.”

The effort to plan the meet, the students agreed, should have started well before two weeks. SHS speech and debate team members rushed to have everything organized in time, staying until around 8 p.m. each night after school.

“The tournament would not have been able to happen without the outreach from the community,” Bicocchi said. “A lot of love and work went into this — blood, sweat and tears and time.”

The food operations played into the success of the overall weekend, with SHS cook Edith Green leading the charge behind the stove with two Girl Scouts at her side earning badges for their efforts. Strobbe said Green would encourage students, judges and other volunteers to return for seconds as many times as they wished.

“I thought I was going to probably have to pack some food, but the first day I’m like walking around, like even after lunch, like “I’m so full I’m going to throw up,” SHS speech and debate team member Jocelin Vigil said.

“I had a lot of judges come up to me and say, ‘I really enjoyed doing this, can I do it again next year?’” Bicocchi said. “There was really a lot of positivity, and I really appreciate that in a community like Sheridan.”

Bicocchi also recognized the benefit to the team, not only for financial stability to be able to travel to other competitions, but also to help the newer members understand the work it takes to put on a meet of that magnitude.

Next year, the team hopes to grow its members and grow the fundraiser and plans to start much earlier to avoid some “blood, sweat and tears.” For now, team members take a break from hosting and will compete in Buffalo Jan. 11-12, 2019.