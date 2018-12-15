More broken promises

Re: Ramaco project

After listening to Ramaco’s presentation to the county commissioners earlier this year and hearing all of their promises about local job creation and beautifully designed buildings and landscaped properties, I was surprised to learn they recently told a legislative committee that their alleged “state-of-the-art research facility” has been ordered to be delivered. That’s right — Ramaco ordered a pre-made building for their site next to the Tongue River, and no local construction jobs will be needed to build it.

This is quite a change from the plans they presented to the county and the public just a few months ago. Where has the “campus” with its park-like atmosphere of tree belts, berms and native plantings gone? It now seems to have been whittled down to one pre-fab building. I wonder how many good-paying STEM jobs that one building will house.

Ramaco’s plans looked good on paper, but when you pull back the curtain, this is just one more in a long line of broken promises from a company that has yet to be a good neighbor, has yet to figure out a profitable business plan and has yet to fix the problems with its proposed mine and industrial site. I am glad that I was not one who approved the rezoning for this company. I’m not willing to bet Sheridan County’s future on this company — are you?

Joan Tellez

Sheridan

Depiction of history

Re: Fetterman, Bozeman Trail

The purpose of this letter is to remind everyone of an important event that took place in Sheridan County on Dec. 21, 1866, at which time Capt. Fetterman and 80 other souls were destroyed by the combined forces of the Sioux, Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes on the dreaded Bozeman Trail. This is the 152nd anniversary this year.

Last year, a group of dedicated individuals consisting of material suppliers, historical researchers, builders and financiers got together and created a diorama depicting with the most intense accuracy as possible, a scene showing the possible chain of events that could have taken place on that fateful morning.

All people interested in our local history should go to the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library and view this artistic piece of history while it is still being made available to the public. Go to the main desk and ask for a headphone set, put them on and proceed to the diorama. While standing in front of the diorama, push the corresponding button and hear a vocal narrative of the action taking place. The narrative will nearly send shivers down your spine.

Along with the narrative you will view more than 1,000 different objects that seem to be in a fluid motion, along with an immense mural back drop, which shows many miles of country to the north, east and south along with dark ominous clouds that are moving in from the north, depicting an approaching storm as well as a bright blue sky to the south, showing signs of the above normal conditions of the week prior to this day.

The space made available for the temporary home of this diorama was graciously made to the community by the Sheridan County library board of trustees. A big thank you to these community minded individuals for this courtesy, especially from all of us who worked so hard and long on this project.

Tom Warnke

Sheridan

Celebrating other faiths

Re: Dec. 3 article

Thank you, Ashleigh Fox, for the excellent interview and article with Bar Larner in The Sheridan Press on Dec. 3, 2018.

To Barb Larner, Jasmine Slater and Adam Bunker:

Thank you for your courage in sharing your Jewish faith with our Sheridan community. None of us should ever be ashamed of our ethnic backgrounds and heritage. People who are familiar with the Bible know that in Genesis 17:7, God chose Israel to be a nation unto himself through the patriarch, Abraham. The ancient festival cycle of seven Jewish holidays of God (four spring, three fall) were ordained by God to Israel.

Christians, who believe that Messiah Jesus has already come, believe that Jesus our Savior fulfilled the spiritual meaning of the first four feasts and will fulfill the final three feasts for fulfillment in the last days. Jewish holidays such as Hanukkah are a beautiful way to celebrate God and one another. It is also a celebration of one of God’s miracles. As Barb expressed, it is not about presents.

The Jewish people have suffered numerous hardships and atrocities throughout history. Those people who shout anti-Semitism slurs and attitudes don’t realize that they are belittling God, whose son Jesus was born into the nation of Israel.

Unfortunately, all of us who begin judging others for various reasons do so without taking the time to understand situations and to know the one whom we are judging. We rely on ignorance and attitudes passed down through family, friends and false accusations. God calls us to love unconditionally and to live in peace with one another as far as we are able to do so. Jesus showed the world about loving one another. We would do well to follow his teachings and example.

Barb, your family heirlooms are beautiful. As you continue to use those things to honor their memory and keep their legacy of proudly being Jewish, you will find honor before God and people.

Happy Hanukkah — it’s a beautiful celebration!

Doris Thoma

Sheridan