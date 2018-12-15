With funding from EMIT, Antelope Butte aims for winter opening

By Carrie Haderlie

news@thesheridanpress.com

SHERIDAN — Volunteer crews headed up the mountain early this winter with chainsaws and loppers, taking out small growth and grooming ski runs at the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area, putting the final touches on what could be the first season in 14 years with running lifts.

“Over the last year, we’ve been working really hard on getting our lifts certified and ready, and for safe operations with the potential opening this winter for the 2018-19 season,” said John Kirlin, executive director of the Antelope Butte Foundation.

To help with the final funding push to get Antelope Butte open, EMIT Technologies has offered to match every dollar donated to the ABF up to $100,000 this winter. This represents EMIT’s flagship effort in its #EMITCommunity project, intended to create opportunities that help build community among Sheridan residents.

“Our flagship project is to boost efforts in reopening Antelope Butte, a year-round outdoor recreation site,” EMIT said on its website.

Funding from the #EMITCommunity match will go toward continued rehabilitation of the facilities, including the lifts on site, according to Josh Law, ABF fundraising director. In early 2018, the ABF was able to secure funding to complete work on the lifts, making them operational again.

The magic carpet and surface lifts have passed load tests, which means the nonprofit is moving forward with plans to open soon. Still to come before an official opening is a load test of the larger lift with U.S. Forest Service personnel.

For years, the ABF has worked to bring the lodge and lifts in the heart of the Bighorn National Forest back to life, expanding the area’s appeal as a year-round recreational destination with summer and winter events on site. Mountain sports offer children and families the opportunity to participate in physically and intellectually challenging activities, introducing people to new and rewarding experiences, according to the ABF. The environment and activities at mountain recreation areas incorporate all the elements of healthy youth and positive family development. The community mountain recreation area will be a place where youth and beginners can learn a lifelong physical activity, increase their self-confidence, and begin an appreciation for the natural environment.

“We’re looking for any businesses or people to get involved in our fundraising match,” Law said.

The #EMITCommunity match launched Nov. 23 and has raised around $9,000.

“We have to give a thank you to the entire community of northern Wyoming that made this happen after years of work, as well as all of our donors from the last two to three years who have really made this dream come true,” Law said.

With just a few more tests to complete, the ABF anticipates a winter season set for skiers to include chair lifts and a magic carpet, thus bringing back to life a resort bustling with winter athletes 14 years later.