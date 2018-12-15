Sport Briefs

Broncs grapplers dominate first day of tourney

SHERIDAN — In their first day of the Battle of the Bighorns tournament in Worland, Sheridan High School grapplers took first in their pool, one of four for the weekend event.

“It went well; we went 3-0 on the day,” Sheridan head coach Tyson Shatto said.

Sheridan overpowered its first competitor, the hosts, 65-18, and took Powell High School at a tighter margin, 38-37. The third team of its bracket, Lovell, also fell to Sheridan, 54-30.

In the defeat against Worland, five grapplers pinned their opponents; six Sheridan boys pinned their Powell opponents; and four pinned during the Lovell bout.

Twelve of the Sheridan team members went 3-0 on the day and look to continue the trend into Saturday’s action.

The Broncs grapplers won their pool Friday and will wrestle in the gold bracket Saturday, taking on Douglas in the first round.

Potter qualifies for state in diving

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys swimming team landed at the bottom of the team’s scoring list for the pre-invite on the road at Green River High School Friday, scoring 92 points to the seventh place team above them, Evanston’s 102 points. First place went to Laramie High School with 346 points.

Emmett Potter punched his ticket to the state meet in diving with a fourth-place finish and a final score of 183.95.

Isaac Otto earned a fourth-place finish for the broncs in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 57.51. Otto also started out the Broncs 400-yard freestyle relay team, which finished in fifth place with a time of 4:00.16, with Alden Milne, Walkara Robinson and Bryson Shosten contributing.

The team will continue into full invitational action Saturday.

SHS girls drop to Billings West

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls basketball lost decidedly to Billings West Friday night, 74-28.

Head coach Larry Ligocki said from visiting with a few other coaches, West may be the best team in Montana.

“Billings West is really good,” Ligocki said.

The Lady Broncs hope to bring the fight back in action on their home court against Buffalo Thursday at 7 p.m.

Tongue River loses twice

SHERIDAN — Tongue River boys basketball team lost out to the Wyoming Indians and Wind River in bouts to start off its co-hosted tournament with Big Horn Friday. The Eagles lost to Wyoming Indians 86-62 and lost to Wind River 86-62.

The team continues action Saturday to finish out the tournament.

Lady Eagles drop two at home

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School girls basketball team lost both of its contests Friday at the Foothills Classic.

The Lady Eagles fell to top-ranked Wyoming Indian 66-22 Saturday afternoon. Holly Hutchinson led the team with eight points. Tongue River was then defeated 66-40 by Wind River. The Lady Eagles fell behind 25-7 after the first quarter and couldn’t recover. Sydney Butler scored nine points to lead the team.

Tongue River hosts Greybull Saturday at 11 a.m.

AC girls win, boys struggle with health

SHERIDAN — Arvada-Clearmont girls basketball team overpowered Ten Sleep on the road, 38-34, while their male counterparts struggled to stay healthy and pull out a win, losing to the hosts 38-37.

Boys head coach Ross Walker said the team lost but played hard. A senior post player rolled his ankle in the third quarter and the team suffered from the absence of a junior starter fighting sickness.

“They battled hard,” Ross Walker said.

The teams will fit in a week of practice before seeing the competition field again Friday when they travel to Moorcroft and Sundance to compete with fellow Sheridan County teams in the Powder River Tournament.