Rickett ices game as Broncs down Golden Bears

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School’s Ethan Rickett couldn’t help but crack a smile. The junior went to the free-throw line with 29 seconds to play, the Broncs up by two, and he received a great deal of ribbing from the Billings West student section.

Ricketts — with the most pressure he’s felt in his varsity career — calmly sank two free throws, casting a quick glance back at student section.

“I had to give them a quick look to shut them up,” Rickett said.

Down at the other end of the floor, Rickett corralled a rebound in traffic and went right back to the free throw line. Once again, he drained both and iced the game.

“He did awesome,” Sheridan head coach Jeff Martini said. “I bet his knees were shaking a little bit, but I thought he was just super composed, and I was proud of him.”

Sheridan claimed a 66-58 victory to improve to 4-0 on the season. The Broncs led by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter, but the Golden Bears made a late push. Billings West utilized its full-court press and hit some outside shots to help shrink its deficit to as little as one at 57-56 with 3:15 left in the game.

Sheridan only managed one made field goal from then on out but connected on six of its final eight from the charity stripe, which helped the Broncs hold the upper hand throughout. Bower accounted for the one made basket as he drew an and-1 with 1:37 to play that put his team ahead 59-56.

Bower followed Rickett’s four free throws, and made the game’s final two freebies, while Gus Wright laid claim the other as the Broncs closed the contest on a 9-2 run.

Bower led the Broncs with 20 points, and 15 of those occurred after halftime. Sheridan’s leading scorer — who tallied a combined 73 points in the team’s first three games of the season — struggled in the first 16 minutes.

With the Broncs in need of some offense, their two big guys picked up the slack. Wright tallied nine of his 15 points during the first quarter, showing his versatilely by hitting a 3-pointer, and Sam Lecholat poured in all nine of his points in the game’s first half.

“Sometimes it’s going to have to work like that,” Martini said. “Tristan isn’t always going to have an easy road to 25 points. It’s going to be hard. … The good thing for us is we have other guys that can step up.”

The Broncs led 18-13 after the first period and two quick buckets from Lecholat and Wright gave them their first double-digit lead at 23-13 early in the second stanza. The game slowed in the second quarter. Sheridan went over four minutes without a field goal, but Billings West endured similar struggles.

The Broncs held on for 31-24 advantage at the break, and after the Golden Bears cut it to 40-34 with 3:05 to play in the third, Martini called a time out and pleaded with his club to get to the rim.

The result, a 9-2 run to close the period and another double-digit cushion.

Parker Christensen — who committed his second personal foul late in the opening quarter — added eight points, all in the second half, before fouling out late in the contest.

Josh Erbacher and Jesse Owens each scored 19 points to lead the Golden Bears.

Sheridan travels to 3A Buffalo Thursday. The Bison won the state title last season.

Final

Billings West…13 11 12 22 — 58

Sheridan……..18 13 18 17 — 66

Scoring

Billings West — Erbacher 19; Owens 19; Tyson 9; Meyer 5; Gibb 4; Mayer 2

Sheridan — Bower 20; Wright 15; Lecholat 9; Christensen 8; Rickett 6; Gregory 5; Boint 3