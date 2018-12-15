Big Horn girls fall to top-ranked Wyoming Indian

BIG HORN — In a hard-fought, physical game, the Big Horn High School girls basketball team made too many mistakes against a top-tier opponent and fell to No. 1 Wyoming Indian 68-36 Friday night at the Foothills Classic. The Lady Rams are now 3-2 overall.

Big Horn played hard but committed too many turnovers against Wyoming Indian’s pressure defense, leading to layup after layup for the Lady Chiefs. Wyoming Indian used excellent ball movement and finishing around the rim to take advantage of the Lady Rams’ miscues.

Big Horn head coach Kip Butler said the Lady Chiefs’ full-court defense stifled Big Horn.

“Those passes that worked against other competition didn’t quite work against them,” Butler said. “They just cover ground so well and are disciplined, especially on the press.”

Despite the 32-point loss, Butler said the team wasn’t discouraged afterward. The defeat gave the Lady Rams a sense for how much they have to improve to play with the top team in the state.

Big Horn showed good effort but wasn’t disciplined enough to keep the score close. Sydney Schmidt converted a layup 20 seconds into the game, but the Lady Rams went scoreless for the next four minutes and allowed four easy baskets to trail 10-2. The score stood at 11-6 after free throws from Reata Cook, but Wyoming Indian went on a 12-1 run over the next six minutes to break the game wide open.

Butler said the team made some adjustments at halftime and came out with more poise and patience in the final two quarters. The head coach was also encouraged by how hard the team fought throughout the game, diving for loose balls and battling for rebounds.

The Lady Rams narrowed the lead to 38-22 after a Jordan Frank putback with 4:25 left in the third quarter, but another wave of scoring followed from Wyoming Indian. The Lady Chiefs tallied 15 consecutive points in three minutes and dashed any chance of a competitive contest, stretching their lead to 53-26 after three quarters.

Overall, Butler said he likes the direction the Lady Rams are headed.

“Our attitude and our effort right now are great and the trust that they have in each other is building each day,” Butler said. “… This is the beginning of a journey and it’s a process.”

The Lady Rams will continue to move forward and build on the early-season game against a top-notch opponent.

The Lady Rams host Wind River Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Lady Rams defeat Greybull in home opener

Friday morning, Big Horn defeated No. 4 Greybull 49-43. The Lady Rams led 17-13 at half and 38-30 after three quarters. Hutton, Cook and Wallach had 10 points apiece to lead the team. Butler said the team did a job maintaining focus against the Lady Buffaloes after initially struggling to score.

FINAL

Wyoming Indian — 15 19 19 14 — 68

Big Horn — 6 9 11 10 — 36

Scoring

Wyoming Indian — S. Astorga 25, Ferris 12, Friday 12, Hiwalker 9, A. Astorga 7, Trosper 4

Big Horn — Schmidt 10, Hutton 7, Gee 6, Cook 4, Wallach 3, Trabert 2, Frank 2