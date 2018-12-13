Aging population poses local, state challenges

SHERIDAN — Wyoming’s aging population could place a significant burden on state budgets in coming years, according to a recent AARP report.

As the baby boomer generation reaches retirement age, the U.S. Census Bureau projects the country’s population will age as a whole. The AARP’s “Across the States” report indicates that process is moving faster in Wyoming, however.

The report notes that the number of Wyoming residents 65 and older grew by 3.7 percent between July 2016 and July 2017, per U.S. Census Bureau data, which suggests Wyoming’s population is aging faster than any other state in the country.

The report further projects Wyoming’s population of residents 85 and older will increase by 227 percent by 2055, which is 20 percent above the national average. If those projections hold true, residents who are 85 and older will make up 5.3 percent of the state’s population by 2055, up from the current 1.8 percent.

That national trend has accelerated in Wyoming, in part, because younger residents have been leaving the state.

A report published by the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information’s Economic Analysis Division earlier this year showed roughly 8,300 workers left the state of Wyoming between 2016 and 2017 due to stronger economies in neighboring states as well as the draw of large cities.

As younger residents leave the state, Wyoming’s population of family caregivers — adults who will assist aging relatives — shrinks. Without a family support system, elderly residents become more reliant on state-funded assistance, which will increase the cost the state pays for those services.

That population loss also reduces the state’s tax base, which hinders its ability to pay those higher costs.

“The part that really concerns us is that percent change of 65 and under,” said Thomas Lacock, Wyoming AARP associate state director of communications and state advocacy. “Some of the advocacy we do is around helping people to age in the home, rather than going to institutionalized settings. And the biggest concern for us is the largest age-span of family caretakers is about 45 to 64…That shortage of family caregivers is going to put a strain on state budgets”

The Hub on Smith’s Executive Director Carmen Rideout said the trends described in the AARP report apply to Sheridan County, perhaps more than some other areas of the state.

“I know we’re one of the older counties in the state,” Rideout said.

A recent report compiled by consultants for Sheridan Memorial Hospital estimated that Sheridan’s population of residents 65 and older, which is currently about 7,500 people, will increase by 2,345 in the next 10 years.

Both Lacock and Rideout said home and community-based services can help mitigate the costs of an aging population by keeping elderly residents in their homes longer.

“People want to stay (at) home for as long as possible and they want to do that because psychological and emotional reasons, but there is also a financial reason,” Rideout said. “It costs a lot less to stay at home than it does to stay in a skilled nursing facility.”

The Hub already offers several home-based and community-based services.

It offers programs centered on general wellness — encouraging county residents to exercise, eat well and stay connected to their community so they can remain healthy and independent for as long as possible — as well as a licensed home-health care agency, Health at Home, which provides non-medical assistance to elderly residents, like housekeeping, laundry and help with everyday errands like shopping.

“That’s kind of what we’re all about, is staying healthy and connected as long as possible,” Rideout said. “We’re also a hub for information about [other resources that are available].”

However, while effective, these services will strain beneath the weight of increased demand if they do not grow. Growth requires funding and staffing, both of which could be limited if statewide trends continue.

“Our challenge is to be able to serve an increasing number of people with limited dollars,” Rideout said. “Our funding over the years hasn’t grown substantially to meet the needs of the growing numbers.”

The state’s dwindling workforce could also impede The Hub’s ability to meet rising demand for its services, Rideout said, as it could struggle to find adequate staffing.

Workforce shortages and lost state revenue are tied to broader economic concerns, which the state is already trying to address through programs like the Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming initiative, but Lacock and Rideout said they hope legislators will allocate more resources to home and community-based services to prepare the state for the coming demographic shift.

“Those programs have taken some hits in the last few years as our state budget has struggled and we’re hoping that…this may be a time to look forward a little bit and figure out what we can do to save the state some of that long term care money,” Lacock said.

Rideout said she will be working with AARP representatives next week to present lawmakers with information about the growing need for senior services ahead of next month’s legislative session.