College board approves listing price for Spear-O Wigwam, elects officers

SHERIDAN — The Northern Wyoming Community College District board of trustees approved a listing price for its lease of the Spear-O Mountain Campus and elected board officers for 2019 during a regular meeting Wednesday night.

The board approved a listing price for Spear-O of $800,000 through Century 21/BHJ Realty, Inc. Trustee Debra Wendtland was the lone opposition vote. NWCCD paid $650,000 for the lease in April 2011.

In board elections, Norleen Healy was unanimously re-elected as board chair.

Walt Wragge was unanimously re-elected as vice chair.

Robert Leibrich was unanimously re-elected as board treasurer.

Wendtland was unanimously elected as board secretary, filling the position left open by Jerry Iekel, who retired earlier this year.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 16.