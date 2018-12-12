Health care trends: Hospital master plan outlines future

Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s executive team seeks to solidify needs for future service to the Sheridan community and surrounding region through a master plan it received from consultants out of Billings — Cushing, Terrell and Associates. The team evaluated the findings with ECG Management Consultants — a health care business consulting firm — to identify national trends and how they will affect operations locally.

“We can start to make more informed decisions about how we position our health care system in this community to care for the people,” Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said of the master plan.

SMH experienced a busy year. The community watched walls fly up on the east side of the campus for outpatient facilities and women’s health care.

National trends of an aging population will directly affect Sheridan and its residents, and the hospital is planning for that shift. The current population of people 65 years old and older in Sheridan County totals around 7,500. In 10 years, consultants estimate that will grow by 2,345 individuals.

“(That) is huge for us because it means that there’s going to be a lot more people that we’re caring for and it also presents a challenge because we get reimbursed substantially lower for Medicare than we do by private insurance,” McCafferty said. “It changes our payer mix and so we have to plan for those kinds of things.”

With the expected need for additional elder care, the master plan suggests constructing a bigger transitional care unit, but doing that at SMH would mean around $15 million in construction costs and a massive reconfiguring of facilities.

McCafferty told the hospital board of trustees that option would not be brought forward at this time.

To address the shifting payer mix, the hospital plans to run the budget with a 1.5 percent margin, as opposed to coming in under budget by 2 percent. The hospital made a goal of not dropping below $10 million cash and staying at a 10 percent debt service coverage ratio, which McCafferty said the hospital has been successful with in years past.

Over the last several years through operations, expansions and payer mix changes, finances have suffered.

“We’ve had a declining financial position as an organization,” McCafferty said.

SMH’s Chief Financial Officer Nathan Stutte said he and his team are working on a plan to address that issue.

“How do we realign our resources that we’re going to be allowed to have to continue to provide the same scope of what we provide in our community?” Stutte said.

Services are being enhanced by telehealth options, but McCafferty said those options don’t necessarily save money or resources in Sheridan. They instead provide heightened expertise in the services already provided by the hospital.

Other considerations for construction projects and trends for different age groups are included in the plan, which looks 10 years ahead. The executive team and board will continue to address these additional elements in the new year.

As the plan is just a month old, Stutte, McCafferty and the executive team at SMH will continue to look at budget items, scaling back on expenses and streamlining processes without sacrificing services.