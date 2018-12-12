SCSD1 board discusses weapons policy

RANCHESTER — The Sheridan County School District 1 Board of Trustees had a lengthy discussion regarding school safety during a work session Monday.

The board talked about potential changes to policies related to weapons and student discipline, along with several other areas. It was a work session, not a regular meeting, so no action was taken.

The most substantial part of the school safety discussion related to discipline of students in violation of the weapons policy. Currently, the policy states that any student found in possession of a firearm will be suspended for at least 10 school days and any student found in possession of a weapon other than a firearm will be suspended for at least five school days.

“Essentially, this amounts to a zero-tolerance policy,” SCSD1 superintendent Pete Kilbride said. “… For me, as an administrator, I would rather have that ability to weigh what would be appropriate … I think you have to go to intent with the weapon.”

Kilbride gave the hypothetical example of a student who went hunting in the morning and forgot a gun in the backseat of his or her vehicle, then compared that to finding a gun next to a list of names in a student’s car. Kilbride said those cases should be treated differently.

Board clerk Penny Barkan shared a differing thought and believed two-week suspensions should be mandatory if related to firearms.

“I guess I would disagree,” Barkan said. “I think using a firearm to go hunting, in my opinion, is a privilege and with it comes responsibilities … I really don’t want to hear, ‘I was hunting and I forgot.’ In my opinion, that’s an excuse.”

Board Vice Chair Carol Garber mentioned that if a student intent on causing harm saw a gun in another student’s car, that could lead to a deadly scenario. Garber argued that the student who had the gun in his or her car may not have had any harmful intent, but he or she is still responsible for the action of bringing it to school, even if accidentally.

Later on, Kilbride reiterated his opinion that school administrators should have leeway to decide consequences depending on the situation.

“I don’t think anybody’s arguing about wanting to keep weapons out of schools or keep our kids safe,” Kilbride said. “I think what it truly comes down to is, ‘Do you trust your principals to make a judgment on what the suspension is going to be when a situation happens, or not?’”

Barkan said she would be more inclined to handle violations on a case-by-case basis if the school district only had one administrator, but there are multiple principals in addition to a superintendent. Because of that, the board talked about requiring school administrators to consult with the superintendent before making a final decision regarding a weapons violation.

Board Treasurer Karen Walters agreed with the idea of collaboration.

“I want more than one person in on it,” Walters said. “I want something done, even if [a student] didn’t have an intent … They have to feel it. It can’t just be, ‘Oh, it’s OK.’ I don’t like that at all. I don’t want all or nothing, but ‘nothing’ is not right.”

Kilbride concurred. As principal at Tongue River Middle School, Kilbride said he suspended a student for the remainder of a school year — about four weeks — for verbally threatening another student with a pocket knife. Kilbride called former superintendent Marty Kobza, explained the situation and received support from Kobza.

Kilbride also shared the example earlier this year of a first-grader bringing a knife to school because it looked cool, not with any intent to hurt anybody. The school principal called Kilbride and asked what to do and they discussed it together, ultimately deciding to suspend the student — who was extremely emotional and remorseful — for the rest of the day and talk with the student’s parent, who was dismayed and apologetic.

“I appreciated the fact when it was something big like that the administrator called me,” Kilbride said. “…You never want to be a lone wolf making those calls. It’s a big decision what you’re going to do with a kid, so it’s nice to consult with somebody.”

Board Chair Gary Reynolds said he wants the policy wording to read “may be suspended” instead of “will be suspended,” so the board has wiggle room in the future.

“There will be a time where this happens and you as board members will not want this kid suspended for eight or 10 days, or expelled, because of extenuating circumstances,” Reynolds said. “It will happen. Maybe not while any of us are on the board, but there will be a time when you wish you had a way out.”

Reynolds said all the board members had strong, valid opinions, and that it will be Kilbride’s responsibility to let school administrators know how the board feels and to carry out the policy at the various schools as well as they can.

Kilbride said he plans to sit down with principals and the board attorney in the near future.

“If we’re going to do this, let’s do it the way we truly want to, and get it right, or as right as can be,” Kilbride said.

“It doesn’t mean that something bad can’t happen, but at least it gives us more direction on what we would do if it did happen … If it were easy, everybody would have one (policy) we could copy.”

Near the end of the discussion, Kilbride also expressed that he was against teachers having firearms in class.

“I’m not in favor of arming teachers or others, because we work so hard to keep guns out of school,” Kilbride said. “…If that were to happen, now if I’m (a student who is) angry, disgruntled, upset, kind of loses it, I don’t have to try to sneak a gun to school. I just have to wrestle [a teacher] when I’m feeling bad, and now I’ve already got [a gun].”

Ultimately, the board decided to work toward requiring principals to contact the superintendent if a violation occurs and have the wording read “may” instead of “will” regarding punishment. With assistance from its attorney, the board will then revisit any potential changes to the policy at a later date, likely next January at the earliest.

Other business

The board discussed the potential of a new evaluation system for school district employees, including the superintendent. The new system would likely have three outcomes: meeting, not meeting or partially meeting expectations.

For the superintendent evaluation from the board, Kilbride said remarks and comments on areas of strength and where to improve will help him the most in his job.

Reynolds said the board doesn’t want a formal self-evaluation from Kilbride, but rather a description of what he sees as positives and weaknesses in the school district so far.

The SCSD1 board has a regular meeting Dec. 18 in Ranchester at 6 p.m.