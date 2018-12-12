Governor’s supplemental budget addresses local funding concerns

SHERIDAN — Gov. Matt Mead’s final supplemental budget request calls for an increase in state funding to local governments, bolstering a state aid program many Wyoming municipalities have described as critical to their operating budgets.

Mead’s supplemental budget would increase the total amount the Legislature allocates in direct distribution funds — which are appropriated to local governments for one-time capital projects — by $5 million. The Legislature voted to distribute $105 million in direct distribution among local state governments during its last budget session.

Locally those funds have been used on a variety of projects, from city building renovations to the purchase of emergency vehicles.

Because direct distribution funding needs to be approved each biennium, local governments can only use the funding for one-time expenses.

Mead’s request comes amid concerns that the state will eventually have to eliminate direct distribution funding in response to budget shortfalls. Because of that possibility, the Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee explored alternatives for direct distribution funding, including allowing municipalities to create revenue by implementing local taxes, during its interim session but ultimately voted against sending a bill to the legislative floor.

Senate President Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, questioned whether allocating more direct distribution funding would create a greater dependency on the funds among local governments during Mead’s testimony before the Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, but Mead said the state could afford the short-term increase while exploring long-term solutions.

“We have strong communities; we have a strong state,” Mead said. “When those communities have the resources they need for infrastructure and core services, the better Wyoming does.”

Local Wyoming governments have become increasingly dependant on direct distribution funding. The Wyoming Association of Municipalities released finance reports in 2016 and 2017 that concluded Wyoming cities and towns are more reliant on state aid than the municipalities in any other state in the country.

During the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s recent legislative forum, representatives from local municipalities stressed the importance of direct distribution funds to local legislators.

County Commissioner Steve Maier said the county received $1 million in direct distribution funding, which is roughly 7 percent of the county’s overall budget. He noted that the county’s budget has remained relatively flat over the past five years, which means the county would struggle to make up the direct distribution funds should they be eliminated.

“The bottom line is that a reduction of $1 million would be a serious blow to the services we provide on behalf of the state,” Maier said.

Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller told legislators the city received $1.7 million in direct distribution funding, which has been critical to funding capital improvements throughout the city.

“It’s been extremely helpful to our community to really hit those little pockets of needs of additional snow plows and cement trucks and dump trucks and equipment,” Miller said. “Everything we need as far as helping our city’s daily operations to make sure we’re doing what we can for our community and helping our city to grow.”

Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark told legislators his town received $102,000 in direct distribution funding, which amounts to roughly 16 percent of the town’s budget.

Clark added that the funding is especially critical to smaller towns like Ranchester, as they do not have a large enough tax base to generate the necessary revenue to replace those funds should the Legislature decide to explore local tax options again in the future.

Dayton Mayor Norm Anderson described a similar reliance on the direct distribution funds, noting they make up nearly 12 percent of the town’s budget.

Mead’s budget also requests $20 million in county consensus grants — which fund joint projects between counties and municipalities — and $1.5 million for the development of local resource plans, which would also benefit local governments.

Whether the Legislature chooses to approve Mead’s increased funding requests, the long-term concerns regarding direct distribution funding are likely to remain.