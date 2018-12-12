Buffalo chosen for new VA facility

CHEYENNE — Lawmakers have named Buffalo as the site for a potential subsidized long-term treatment facility for veterans in Wyoming. The location of the Veterans’ Home of Wyoming beat out Sheridan and Casper for the potential new facility after hours of debate Tuesday.

Wyoming is the only state without a VA skilled nursing facility, which provides long-term care to veterans, their spouses and Gold Star families, and is partially subsidized by the VA. The sites are built through a VA grant program, which pays for 65 percent of the cost of construction.

One of the biggest benefits of a skilled nursing facility is it allows veterans who qualify to receive a $107.16 per diem from the VA.

That assistance is only available if the veteran stays at one of those facilities.

Sheridan, Casper and Buffalo all pitched to lawmakers why they were the perfect spot for the new facility, and in turn, why the other two communities were the wrong choice.

For the most part it was a civil affair, but some not-so-subtle critiques of the competition made its way into the discussion during the Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Interim Committee meeting.

Buffalo eventually won the day by arguing that placing the new facility on the same campus as the Veterans’ Home made both logistical and financial sense.

By sharing administrative and support staff, Wyoming’s operating budget for the potential facility would be lower than it could be elsewhere.

By Ramsey Scott

Wyoming Tribune Eagle Via Wyoming News Exchange