SHERIDAN — Dennis Mohatt, a Sheridan native, earned a PhD in medical physics from the University of Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine in Buffalo, New York, this year.

Mohatt earned his bachelor’s in physics from Montana State University in 1993, his master’s in physics from Delaware State University in 1998 and his master’s in medical physics from the University of Buffalo in 2014 before seeking his PhD. After earning his PhD, Mohatt returned to Sheridan.