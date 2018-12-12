FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

SMH to host short hospice ceremony

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital Hospice staff and volunteers have invited the community to participate in a short ceremony to honor those served in hospice care.

The event will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday. Names of those served in hospice will be read and candles will be lit in their honor. Family, friends and loved ones are invited to this time of prayer, music and celebration.

Refreshments will be served. Please park on the north side of new construction. Enter the building via the new north entrance.

The ceremony will take place at the Medical Arts Complex Atrium at SMH, located at 1401 W. Fifth St.

