Bring Christmas to the Brinton

BIG HORN — Children of all ages are invited to celebrate Christmas at The Brinton Museum by making a homemade ornament to brighten the museum tree.

“The inspiration for the ornament project was simply to have something fun for young kids to do during the holidays, and also something fun for the museum,” said Barbara McNab, curator of exhibits and museum education for The Brinton.

“Nothing says Christmas like the creative imagination of a child,” she said. “‘Tis the season of sugar plums, reindeer and sleigh bells.”

Ornaments must be original and can be made of any material, including craft paper, music sheets, glitter, sequins, yarn, sticks, bells, ribbon, cardboard, wire, pipe cleaners and angel wings. Designs are limited only by one’s imagination. Ornaments need to be ready-to-hang with a hook or ribbon and must include a small tag with the child’s name or initials and age. Children ages preschool through fourth grade are invited to participate.

Awards provided by Cowboy Creamery will be given for best ornament in each age group.

Already, the students at Big Horn Elementary have added their own festive touch to The Brinton tree. Using beads, sequins, glitter, glue, pipe cleaners and popsicle sticks, the students created one-of-a-kind ornaments for the tree as class projects.

“We have had a long standing relationship with The Brinton Museum over the years,” BHE art teacher Janet Ruleaux said. “We have had annual student art shows there for as long as I can remember, and we’ve collaborated on so many events that the kids must think it is just an off-campus classroom.”

Much of the materials for the ornaments were donated by the parents at Big Horn Elementary, Ruleaux said.

“They contribute art supplies all of the time,” she said. “They find things at yard sales and they end up in my classroom on Mondays. One parent donated several boxes of those small paper souffle cups … you know, the small cups they put nuts and mints in at weddings,” Ruleaux. “What to do with these? We created Christmas tree ornaments! Wa-la! Recycling in a creative way.”

Ruleaux placed all her ornament supplies on a table and let the kids’ imaginations take over, all the while telling her students that their creations would be going to the tree at The Brinton.

“We are so fortunate to have them here,” she said.

Ornaments for The Brinton’s tree can be dropped off at the admissions desk any day through Dec. 20. Museum hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. through Dec. 23. Ornaments can be picked up at The Brinton’s open house on Sunday, Dec. 23.

By Carrie Haderlie