Streetscape plan final draft: Council considers moving forward

SHERIDAN — City council considered the final draft of the Downtown Sheridan Streetscape Action Plan during a study session Monday, which it will vote whether to accept at its regular meeting next week.

Acceptance of the plan does not commit the city to enacting any of its recommendations, it simply acknowledges the final draft of the plan and officially concludes Community Builders’ — the consulting firm who worked on the Streetscape plan — work on the project.

However, Community Development Director Brian Craig said Community Builders has offered to continue to provide input as the city moves forward with the plan.

The Streetscape plan explores opportunities to improve Sheridan’s downtown in conjunction with a mandatory Wyoming Department of Transportation resurfacing project scheduled for 2023.

The plan contains several designs for downtown, including models that would reduce the number of lanes on Main Street to create more sidewalk space, plans that would maintain the current lane configuration but extend the sidewalks at certain points along Main Street and different layouts for Grinnell Plaza, which range from minor improvements of its current configuration to closing it to traffic and turning it into a full-time gathering space.

Craig said city staff will not recommend any of the options in the plan, but will assist city council in researching and testing any of the options it chooses to explore.

If and when council accepts the plan, it will refine the design options in the plan down to a list of recommendations, which it will present to WYDOT for inclusion in the resurfacing project’s final design plans.

Other business:

Council considered a resolution that would place a question regarding the fluoridation of the city’s drinking water on the 2020 general election ballot. City attorney Brendon Kerns said the question would only pertain to city residents.

Council President Richard Bridger asked Mayor Roger Miller to place the item on the agenda at last week’s council meeting because of the support the three incoming council members have expressed for putting the issue to a vote.

Council voted 4-2 not to put the fluoridation question on the ballot in July.

Council heard an update from Wyoming Technology Business Center Director Scot Rendall and local business owner and member of the ENDOW Executive Council Jesus Rios on a proposal to convert the WTBC into a pilot innovation center — a concept backed by the Wyoming Legislature as part of ENDOW intended to offer services and infrastructure to entrepreneurs in the state.

Rendall said the transition will be discussed in greater detail next Wednesday during a meeting at Sheridan College.