SC instructor recognized for excellence in distance education

SHERIDAN — Dr. Rachel Kristiansen, a Sheridan native and full-time Northern Wyoming Community College District faculty member, was recently selected as the 2018 NWCCD Master Distance Educator of the Year.

The Wyoming Distance Education Consortium awards one faculty member nominated by each of the seven community colleges and the University of Wyoming each year. WyDEC is an advisory committee for the council of Academic Vice Presidents of the Wyoming Community College Commission.

Criteria for the award include inspiring passion and commitment from students, using available technology to enhance varied learning styles, participating in ongoing professional development opportunities and communicating best practices and pedagogy of online learning.

Kristiansen teaches psychology and social science at Sheridan College. It is important to her that students be able to apply what they learn in her classes to their lives and real-world problems.

“It’s a great honor to receive this award,” Kristiansen said. “I always try to find innovative and creative ways to engage students using the latest technology.”

Kristiansen earned her master’s and doctorate degrees in experimental psychology from the University of Southern Mississippi. She holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary psychology and biology from Long Island University. In addition to teaching, she serves as the program director at Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue and recently earned her master’s degree in shelter medicine from the University of Florida’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

During her graduate career, she studied various species of cetaceans (dolphins and whales) in the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean, Atlantic Ocean and Pacific Ocean. Her doctoral dissertation examined personality factors in horses across the globe. She is passionate about traveling and coordinates short-term study abroad educational trips for NWCCD students.

Kristiansen has been instrumental in helping NWCCD migrate away from Blackboard to the Canvas learning management system.

“Rachel set the example for all faculty to follow by leading all faculty in the amount of online training she attended and also recruiting faculty to a regional training in Casper in the spring of 2018,” said Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Estella Castillo-Garrison. “Rachel championed the new system, recruiting faculty to test and manipulate features within the new system and constantly providing feedback.”