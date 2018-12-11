Court briefs

Pair charged in car thefts changes pleas

SHERIDAN — Two people facing charges for felony theft changed pleas in 4th Judicial District Court Nov. 29. Justin Ray Fuller and Brandi Jean Zabit (Brandi Zack) face four charges each: felony theft, conspiracy to commit crime of theft and two counts of wrongful taking or disposing of property.

A report from the Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Fuller was taken into custody by Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputies after driving erratically in a black Audi sedan on Soldier Creek Road July 19. The Audi was reported stolen in Billings, Montana. Fuller also showed signs of being under the influence of drugs and was taken to Sheridan Memorial Hospital where a blood draw was completed. Fuller disclosed to another deputy that a reported stolen GMC Sierra might be found on Clarendon Street.

The prosecuting attorney’s report said sheriff’s deputies discovered through social media Fuller’s accomplice to be Zabit. Deputies found the GMC Sierra parked a half block south of Zabit’s last known address. Zabit was interviewed by a deputy and Division of Criminal Investigation agent, and she admitted she was with Fuller in a black Mercedes, which was reported stolen by Nissan Casper and Casper Police Department.

Plea agreements were provided to both defendants by their attorneys. Zabit pleaded no contest to felony theft in exchange for the court dismissing her charges of conspiracy to commit crime of theft and two counts of wrongful taking or disposing of property. For the plea, the agreement asks the court to consider a deferred sentence of five years supervised probation.

In addition to Fuller’s shared charges with Zabit, he also was charged with four misdemeanor counts: driving under the influence, unlawful use of a credit card, driving under suspension and hit and run.

In exchange for guilty pleas to theft and wrongful taking and disposing of property charges, attorneys asked the court to consider sentencing Fuller to serve 60 days at the Sheridan County Detention Center. If the court accepts the agreement, the state will dismiss the DUS and hit and run counts. The DUI and hit and run will run consecutive to each other and the DUI will run concurrent to the felony charges. Fuller is also required to pay restitution for the counts to which he pleaded guilty and the unlawful use of a credit card charge.

Duo allegedly commits burglary

SHERIDAN — Two people facing counts relating to a burglary will attend additional hearings in 4th Judicial District Court.

Derek J. Neiger and Danielle Wenzel have each been charged with one count of felony burglary. According to court documents, the two were arrested after going into a friend’s residence and taking a Sentry Safe with a wedding ring, cash and important paperwork inside. While initially denying taking the safe, they later admitted to Sheridan Police Department officers to taking the safe and dumping it by Skeels Road. Officers found the safe with drug paraphernalia scattered next to it in the bushes. The owner of the safe, Neiger and Wenzel all denied ownership of the paraphernalia. Neiger and Wenzel were both arrested and taken to the Sheridan County Detention Center.

Wenzel pleaded guilty to the one count in district court Nov. 1. The pretrial conference for Neiger was continued on the basis that defense counsel would like more time to evaluate and review evidence and they are still waiting on additional discovery. The court will reschedule Neiger’s pretrial conference for a later date.

Man charged with stalking, meth possession, property destruction

SHERIDAN — A man faces five charges in 4th Judicial District Court — three misdemeanor charges and two felony offenses.

Jon E. Schoenfelder Jr. faces one felony count of possession of methamphetamine, one felony and one misdemeanor count of property destruction and two counts of misdemeanor stalking. According to court documents, a victim reported stalking and vandalism of her vehicle by Schoenfelder in June and July 2018. The estimated cost of vehicle damage totaled $5,575.71. The man was arrested on July 12 for those charges and possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

The 45-year-old man’s attorney asked to continue his arraignment set for Nov. 30, as Schoenfelder had surgery scheduled for that date. He faced arraignment at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Schoenfelder faces up to 18.5 years in prison and up to $27,250 in fines.

Castellow pleads not guilty

SHERIDAN — A young man arrested on drug charges will continue to trial following his arraignment in 4th Judicial District Court. Brody G. Castellow pleaded not guilty Nov. 30 to three felony counts — delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

According to court documents, on Oct. 5, 2017, Castellow was found by law enforcement with 3.26 ounces of marijuana in his possession.

Castellow, now 18 years old, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana and the court accepted a plea agreement, which dismissed the other two counts of possession of marijuana and entered a deferred prosecution if Castellow successfully completed probation. Misdemeanor drug counts were also included in the agreement.

At the time of his change of plea, Judge John Fenn told Castellow he was under the microscope and potentially receiving a “sweetheart deal” with a deferred prosecution.

In the most recent charges, SPD officers received information that Castellow had allegedly been dealing large quantities of LSD and marijuana in and around the Sheridan area for several months. Officers discovered Castellow used Snapchat to conduct transactions, so they assumed an identity on Snapchat to arrange a deal.

Castellow was arrested at the buy, where he was found with more than 200 doses of LSD concealed on his person and several containers of marijuana wax in his vehicle.

The court scheduled Castellow to appear in a pretrial conference March 12, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. The three-day trial will begin April 15, 2019.