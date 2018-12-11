Man fined $25,000 in grizzly shooting

CODY (WNE) — While hunting for elk in October 2017 a Casper man encountered a much larger animal, in that of a sow grizzly bear.

He will now pay a steep price for illegally shooting the bear — he was recently fined $25,500 in Park County Circuit Court.

Brent Stalkup, 38, reported the incident to Wyoming Game and Fish and told authorities the bear approached his hunting camp off Monument Hill Road, west of WYO 120 and about 14 miles northwest of Cody, three different times.

Through investigation, WGFD officer Scott Werbelow said this was not the case.

Werbelow said by studying the grizzly paw prints in snow near the hunting camp, it was apparent the bear never came close.

“The only tracks found were about 33 yards from his camp,” Werbelow said.

Stalkup told Werbelow his dog chased the bear away upon its first visit but the bear returned shortly afterward. On a yet third encounter Stalkup said he shot at the bear with his .22-caliber firearm and suspected he hit it in the buttocks, but said he wasn’t certain if he had killed it.

“It appeared not in self defense,” Werbelow said. “I think he killed it to get it out of camp.”

Stalkup pleaded guilty early in the fall and paid all $25,500 of his fine on his sentencing date Nov. 19.

In the sentence handed out by Circuit Court Judge Bruce Waters, Stalkup is also prohibited from hunting, fishing or trapping for one year starting Jan. 1.

From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers