Let yourself celebrate

As a young child, I desperately longed for Christmas to arrive. I enjoyed every single aspect of Christmas — the inaugural Christmas movie of the season on Thanksgiving Day at my aunt’s house, Christmas light tours with my family, holiday tunes blaring on every local station, putting up lights in the winter winds of southern Colorado, cookie decorating with my out-of-town cousins on Christmas Eve and the mad dash of cleaning and baking in preparation for the 20-plus crowd arriving at our house Christmas Day.

Every aspect of the season was sprinkled with joy and magic. I even loved the pranking my brother planned Christmas morning to avoid a wake-up call from my little sister and me. I’d yank my sister out of bed, scream, “Happy Birthday, Jesus,” and sprint to the fireplace to empty the loot from my handmade stocking.

As years passed, Christmas felt more like a burden than a blessing. I became old enough that homemade Christmas gifts were no longer cute, the Christmas music was racket rather than melodic and I felt the disdain waiting in the wings of family gatherings. The dread of cleaning the house for guests; putting up lights in frigid cold; the dry, no snow Christmas morning; they all bogged me down and made me more melancholy than joyful.

Post-college Christmas proved even harder. Now, in addition to the store-bought gifts I was expected to have for everyone I’d see over the holiday, I also had to try and afford a plane ticket or gas back to my hometown, which was $500 and a full day’s worth of flights plus a drive to the airport or a minimum eight-hour drive. For the first time in 25 years, I finally gave up and chose to face the beast of telling my parents and grandparents I would not be attending the regular Christmas festivities in Colorado. I was partially relieved to think I wouldn’t have to spend two of my vacation days sucking my bank account with travel expenses. The other part of me, though, wished for the childlike joy I once had for Christmas, where Jesus’ birth was a blissful celebration.

I see that same disregard for the holiday this year, but from more than just my inner Grinch. People can’t change the radio station fast enough the moment Mariah Carey starts belting her Christmas wishes; I hear sighs and groans when someone talks of Secret Santa gifts or the many holiday parties that they are forced to attend.

For the second year in a row, I will not be celebrating Christmas with my family in Colorado. But instead of sulking and wishing for the days of old, I’m choosing to let myself celebrate.

I’m silencing my inner Grinch by once again delighting in the traditions of my past. I’ve already belted Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” and have found like-minded people to join in my anti-Scrooge choir. I’ll drive around town, wasting precious gas for the joy of seeking out the best-lit house in Sheridan.

I plan to purchase a few new cookie cutters and make sugar cookies just like my cousins, siblings and I did when we all had the ability to join together. I will attend my church’s Christmas Eve carol sing-along, rejoice in my Savior’s birth and keep track of the Advent calendar along with friends and church family.

As I now miss and long for the boisterous and imperfect family gatherings, I’ll celebrate the fact that my family still happily celebrates holidays; many families don’t have those opportunities or choose not to gather together.

Instead of being burdened by gift-giving, I’ll take former Press reporter Hannah Sheely’s advice and give Love Language gifts, allowing myself to really give what’s needed — quality time, acts of service, words of affirmation, physical touch and actual gifts. Sometimes, homemade is the most meaningful.

Join me, Sheridan, in disposing of the Grinch mentality and celebrating the holiday as early as you wish but most importantly with joy in your heart.