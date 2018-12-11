Museum to host holiday open house

FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum will host a holiday open house this weekend.

The museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. A variety of activities will be featured throughout the day. From 10-11:30 a.m., Tidbit Saturday will give children a chance to design felt ornaments and clove oranges to take home. In addition, at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., the museum will screen “It’s a Wonderful Life” and at 2 p.m., the Flutes of Christmas quartet will perform.

On Sunday, the museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Craig Johnson will read a Longmire Christmas story at noon.

The museum will offer half-price admission throughout the weekend as well.

Fore more information, contact the museum at 307-675-1150.

The Sheridan County Museum is located at 850 Sibley Circle.

