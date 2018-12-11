Local sports briefs

Broncs wrestling competes in Rapid City

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School wrestling team competed over the weekend at the Rapid City, South Dakota, Invitational. The Broncs placed 24th out of 36 teams with 45.5 points.

Quinn Heyneman (160 pounds) placed sixth and scored 16 points. Reese Osborne (132) finished sixth, tallying 12.5 points. Hayden Crow (145) took eighth place, contributing 10 points.

Sheridan travels to Worland Friday for a dual meet.

Rams fall to Glenrock

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School boys basketball team took its first loss of the season Saturday at the Herder Classic in Glenrock. The Rams fell to Glenrock 47-41, largely due to a third quarter where Big Horn was outscored 15-8.

Kade VanDyken led the Rams with 14 points, while Jaxon Parker added 11. Big Horn dropped to 2-1 on the season.

The Rams host the Foothills Classic Friday and Saturday.

Lady Rams lose close contest to Lusk

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School girls basketball team suffered its first defeat of the season Saturday at the Coal Miners Classic in Wright. The Lady Rams are now 2-1 overall.

Big Horn lost to Lusk 50-47 after trailing 25-18 at halftime. Alisyn Hutton scored 11 points to lead the Lady Rams.

Big Horn hosts the Foothills Classic Friday and Saturday.

Lady Eagles fall twice in Upton

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School girls basketball team lost both of its games Saturday at the Upton Invitational. The Lady Eagles are now 1-2 on the season.

Tongue River lost to Ten Sleep 46-28. Carleigh Reish led the team with 15 points. The Lady Eagles then lost to Sundance 51-49 despite leading 41-33 heading into the fourth quarter. Reish again paced the scoring output with 13 points, while Linsey Tritschler scored 11.

Tongue River competes in the Foothills Classic in Big Horn Friday and Saturday.

Eagles lose on buzzer-beater

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School boys basketball team fell to 1-2 on the season with a 55-53 loss to Sundance Saturday at the Upton Invitational.

The Eagles battled back from a double-digit deficit in the second half but came up short. Nick Summers led a balanced offensive attack with 13 points, while Cade Reish scored 12.

Tongue River competes in the Foothills Classic in Big Horn Friday and Saturday.