Generals crush LBH, head into break 13-1

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College’s Trace Murphey never made a 3-pointer in high school. The 6-foot-7 Lovell native strictly played in the paint and only attempted two 3s in his entire high school career — both misfired.

Monday night against Little Big Horn College, Murphey let it fly and couldn’t miss.

“I just kept throwing them up and they kept going in,” Murphey said.

The sophomore forward made his first four treys of the night as the No. 24 Generals throttled the Rams 129-40 inside the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome.

Murphey works on his outside shot each day after practice. He’ll go around to five different locations around the arc — both corners, both wings and the top of the key — and shoot about 10 attempts from each spot.

Murphey enjoys the left wing the best and that’s where he heated up Monday. Murphey had a stretch during the second half where he hit three consecutive 3s, and the player who’s mostly quiet and unassuming had a little swagger about him.

“I thought the fourth one was going in,” Murphey said.

With the bench pleading for more, Murphey’s fourth trey just rimmed out, but the big man still closed the night with 14 points and four rebounds.

Cody Baumstarck played alongside Murphey all night as part of SC’s second-unit — head coach Matt Hammer elected not to play starters Josh Bagley, AJ Bramah and Cam Reece due to the severe mismatch the Generals posed to the Rams.

Baumstarck had a front-row seat to Murphey’s 3-point barrage and wanted in on some of the action. The 6-foot-8 Worland native attempted a 3 himself, a step back nonetheless, and it went in.

“I just saw the 3-point line; Trace had hit a couple, so I thought, ‘Might as well join in on the action,’” Baumstarck said.

Baumstarck’s trey Monday night improved him to 2-for-2 on the season, and he doesn’t let his teammates forget that fact.

“Oh definitely,” Baumstarck said. “Everyone knows about it.”

Much like Murphey, Baumstarck lived in the paint during his high school years at Worland.

He attempted just four 3s prior to joining the Generals and has improved his percentage immensely as he only hit 50 percent of his high school shots from the outside.

In the postgame locker room, a lighthearted and enjoyable meeting, Baumstarck and Murphey were appropriately given the nickname, “splash brothers.”

Adham Eleeda could assume that nickname, as well, as he connected on 8 of 12 shots from 3-point land, finishing with a team-high 26 points. Sasa Vuksanovic didn’t try his hand from the outside but did work on the block, totaling 23 points and eight rebounds.

Lasse Gummerus recorded a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds, while Sean Sutherlin and Baumstarck chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Generals head into their Christmas break at 13-1, in a night owned by two Wyomingites — the splash brothers — that made a living from behind the arc.

Final

Little Big Horn College…25 15 — 40

Sheridan College……….69 60 — 129

Scoring

Little Big Horn College — B. Lefthand 12; Little Whiteman 10; W Lefthand 8; Reed 5; Spotted 3; Hugs 2

Sheridan College — Eleeda 26; Vuksanovic 23; Gummerus 22; Murphey 14; Sutherlin 12; Baumstarck 11; Christmas 9; Blake 8; Lewis 2; Jackson 2

Rebounds

Little Big Horn College 23 (B. Lefthand 6); Sheridan College 47 (Gummerus 13)

Assists

Little Big Horn College 2 (Little Whiteman 2); Sheridan College 36 (Lewis 8)