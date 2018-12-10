Local sports briefs

Broncs remain perfect

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team finished up play at the Riverton Invitational with an evisceration of Rock Springs 74-38. The Broncs improved to 3-0 on the season.

Tristan Bower paced Sheridan for the third time in as many games. He went off for 20 points Saturday and for the tournament he combined to score 73 points. Sam Lecholat added 15 points Saturday, while Parker Christensen and Gus Wright chipped in 12 points apiece.

The Broncs host Billings West in their home opener Friday at 7 p.m.

Lady Broncs fall to 0-3

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls basketball team closed the Casper Invitational with a 39-35 loss against Rock Springs. The Lady Broncs fell to 0-3 on the season.

Aniston Beard led Sheridan with nine points. Annie Mitzel scored eight, and Mollie Morries and Katie Ligocki scored six points apiece.

The Lady Broncs travel to Billings West Friday.

Swimmers open season in Laramie

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swimming and diving team opened its season in Laramie Friday. The Broncs finished eighth at the relay meet with 175 points. Kelly Walsh won the meet tallying 526 points.

Sheridan’s 200-yard freestyle relay team — Aiden Milne, Isaac Otto, Bryson Shosten and Ben Patten — logged the Broncs’ best finish of the meet, touching fourth in a time of 1 minute, 50.01 seconds. The 400-yard medley relay team — Cisco Gallegos, Walkara Robinson, Thomas Yates and Matt Thompson — finished eighth with a time of 4:50.02. Patten joined Gallegos, Yates and Thompson to finish eighth in the 200-yard butterfly relay, clocking in at 2:06.30, and the 200-yard breaststroke relay team — Otto, Noah Lansing, Shorten and Thompson — also placed eighth with a time of 2:30.29.

The Broncs host Buffalo and Thunder Basin Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Broncs wrestling competes in Rapid City

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School wrestling team competed over the weekend at the Rapid City, South Dakota, Invitational. The Broncs placed 24th out of 36 teams with 45.5 points.

Quinn Heyneman (160 pounds) placed sixth and scored 16 points. Reese Osborne (132) finished sixth, tallying 12.5 points. Hayden Crow (145) took eighth place, contributing 10 points.

Sheridan travels to Worland Friday for a dual meet.

Rams fall to Glenrock

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School boys basketball team took its first loss of the season Saturday at the Herder Classic in Glenrock. The Rams fell to Glenrock 47-41, largely due to a third quarter where Big Horn was outscored 15-8.

Kade VanDyken led the Rams with 14 points, while Jaxon Parker added 11. Big Horn dropped to 2-1 on the season.

The Rams host the Foothills Classic Friday and Saturday.

Lady Rams lose close contest to Lusk

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School girls basketball team suffered its first defeat of the season Saturday at the Coal Miners Classic in Wright. The Lady Rams are now 2-1 overall.

Big Horn lost to Lusk 50-47 after trailing 25-18 at halftime. Alisyn Hutton scored 11 points to lead the Lady Rams.

Big Horn hosts the Foothills Classic Friday and Saturday.

Eagles lose on buzzer-beater

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School boys basketball team fell to 1-2 on the season with a 55-53 loss to Sundance Saturday at the Upton Invitational.

The Eagles battled back from a double-digit deficit in the second half but came up short. Nick Summers led a balanced offensive attack with 13 points, while Cade Reish scored 12.

Tongue River competes in the Foothills Classic in Big Horn Friday and Saturday.

Lady Eagles fall twice in Upton

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School girls basketball team lost both of its games Saturday at the Upton Invitational. The Lady Eagles are now 1-2 on the season.

Tongue River lost to Ten Sleep 46-28. Carleigh Reish led the team with 15 points. The Lady Eagles then lost to Sundance 51-49 despite leading 41-33 heading into the fourth quarter. Reish again paced the scoring output with 13 points, while Linsey Tritschler scored 11.

Tongue River competes in the Foothills Classic in Big Horn Friday and Saturday.

AC downs Ten Sleep in title bout

CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont High School girls basketball team claimed the title at the Upton Tournament. The Lady Panthers edged Ten Sleep 34-30 in the championship game Saturday to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Only three AC players found their way into the scorebook. McKenna Auzqui led the way with 20 points, while Ashlynn Fennema and Kristin Klaahsen added 10 and four points, respectively.

The Lady Panthers travel to Ten Sleep Friday.

Panthers place sixth in Upton

CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clermont High School boys basketball team wrapped up play at the Upton Classic Saturday. The Panthers fell to Hulett 74-37 in the fifth-place game.

AC had a balanced scoring attack led by Parker Manor, who tallied eight points. Mason Beam, Tanner Klatt and Torrey Veach each scored six points.

The Panthers travel to Ten Sleep Friday.

Hawks roll on the road

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks stayed perfect on the season over the weekend. They beat Douglas 17-0 Saturday morning and followed with a pair of wins at Laramie, 5-1 and 7-1, Saturday night and Sunday morning.

John Billings scored four goals Saturday morning in Douglas in a game where Hunter Swanson, Tayson Grotte, Toby Jacobs and Kelly Buchanan all logged multi-goal performances. Goaltender Josh Eaton was a perfect 13-for-13 in the net.

Billings led the way Saturday night with two goals, and Eaton stopped 12 of 13 shots on goal. Blake Billings netted a hat trick Sunday when Eaton turned away 22 of 23 shots.

The Hawks carry their 8-0 record to Park County Saturday.