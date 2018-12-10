Telehealth options coming to Sheridan hospital

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital will start providing more ways to help people through telehealth technologies. The first installment of the equipment and programming will help those suffering from strokes. The other will begin later and will provide intensive care unit help for internists in Sheridan from ICU medical professionals in Billings, Montana.

Starting at the end of January 2019, SMH will partner with Wyoming Medical Center to provide TeleStroke Wyoming, which allows physicians in Sheridan to collaborate more easily with WMC neurologists to devise treatment plans for stroke patients in real time.

“Wyoming Medical Center will provide us with some equipment that will allow us to do that technologically, as well as (provide us) the software to run it,” Chief Medical Officer John Addlesperger said in a board of trustees meeting Wednesday.

“It’s nice to have a neurologist on the other end to kind of confirm things,” Addlesperger said. “It’s a big deal; 6 percent of people with thrombolytics trauma die from it.”

Thrombolytics are medicines used for emergency treatment of stroke.

Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death and the leading cause of long-term disability in the United States, a press release from SMH said, and one in every three strokes occur in people younger than 65. Nearly 2 million brain cells die each minute a stroke remains untreated, according to the American Heart Association, so a quick response prevents lasting damage for the person suffering from a stroke.

An ischemic stroke, which is the cause of 80 percent of strokes, occurs when the arteries to your brain become narrowed or blocked, causing severely reduced blood flow, according to the Mayo Clinic.

When stroke patients arrive at the hospital, doctors administer IVs and administer clot-busting medication within the first four and a half hours after the onset of symptoms. Doctors then typically remove the blood clot from the brain with a specialized stent and image-guided technology, performed by an interventional radiology team, according to the press release.

TeleStroke will increase response times by having local physicians connect with WMC neurologists to complete the surgery.

Sheridan is equipped with an InTouch Health Vici robot, which is a scalable, mobile cart system that can be rolled into any patient room. The robot is equipped with high-definition cameras and display monitors that allow the always-on-call WMC neurologists to work with Sheridan physicians and directly with patients.

Through the robot, physicians can zoom in or out or swing the view from side to side to ensure complete field of vision, according to the press release. The system shares patient history, vital signs and other data in real-time consultation with the on-site physician.

The TeleICU will serve a similar purpose, getting patients the help they need quickly rather than transporting them to the Billings Clinic, which lacks physical space for ICU patients. With the installation and application of TeleICU, Sheridan might also be able to treat patients out of Cody or Gillette. Patients from those locations can be transferred to Sheridan as space permits, and the internists in Sheridan’s ICU will treat the patients with help from Billings internists on the other side of the screen.

“We’ll do what they do and kind of just raise the bar across the whole ICU,” said Ian Hunter, SMH doctor of internal medicine. “It’s very exciting, and (Billings hospitalists) seem really excited about it.”

While technology has not yet been installed for TeleStroke or TeleICU, patients will soon be able to receive the benefits of faster responses when medical emergencies arise.