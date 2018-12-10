TR Valley Joint Powers Board seeks changes to Joint Powers Board Act

SHERIDAN — Local legislators considered obstacles to the Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board’s plans to build a natural gas pipeline in the Tongue River Valley during the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Forum last week.

Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark, who serves as the chairman of the TRVJPB, told legislators that a lack of clarity in the Joint Powers Board Act could interfere with the TRVJPB’s ability to move forward with its plans to build a natural gas pipeline to Dayton and Ranchester.

The Legislature passed the Joint Powers Board Act during its latest budget session and exempts joint powers boards from Public Service Commission regulations. According to Clark, though, the legislation does not support the inclusion of school districts on joint powers boards that are pursuing utility services because, according to Clark’s interpretation, school districts are not allowed to control utility services. Without clarifying that portion of the bill, Clark said the TRVJPB — which includes Sheridan County School District 1 — and other boards throughout the state would struggle to complete utilities projects.

“In order to get natural gas to other rural communities in the state of Wyoming, you have to have a combination of groups or government entities that work together,” Clark said. “If you disallow counties or school districts, you’re crippling the ability to get natural gas to other parts of the state.”

Clark added that his interpretation of the bill was reinforced during a meeting he had with the Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee.

Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, though, said he did not think the Joint Powers Board Act as currently written should pose an obstacle to the TRVJPB’s gas project.

“The way I read the Joint Powers Act, if you have a school and a county and a city that board has the powers that any one of those could exercise,” Kinskey said. “It’s very explicit, it’s absolutely clear.”

Incoming Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, also said he could not see an issue with the TRVJPB’s goals and the act as written.

Clark said he agreed with the legislators interpretation of the bill, but that the Public Service Commission did not support that interpretation.

Clark also mentioned that the TRVJPB was still working on finalizing the loans it would need to begin construction if and when the legal misunderstandings are sorted out. Kinskey suggested the board pursue funding through a recently-passed municipal infrastructure bill, which contains $400 million available for loans.