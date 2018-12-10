Wyoming news briefs

Man accused of first-degree murder has court debut

CHEYENNE (WNE) — A Cheyenne man accused of killing a 41-year-old man outside a home on Belaire Avenue appeared Friday in Laramie County Circuit Court, facing a single count of first-degree murder.

Charles S. Richmond, 78, appeared over teleconference from the Laramie County jail two days after he was arrested in connection with killing John-Paul “J.P.” Birgenheier.

Newly filed court documents accuse Richmond of getting into a verbal and physical argument with Birgenheier and shooting him three times with a 12-gauge shotgun.

A probable cause statement included in the charges outlines much of that evidence. According to that document:

Cheyenne Police Department officers were called to a report of gunfire at 3338 Belaire Ave. around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they saw Birgenheier lying on the ground near a camper/trailer outside the home.

Richmond told officers that Birgenheier stayed in a trailer outside the home and had access to the rest of the property, including the house.

Richmond said Birgenheier had been staying at the house for several years, and that Birgenheier was a meth user.

On Wednesday, the two got into an argument about a missing pipe and whether Birgenheier owed Richmond money for food, Richmond told investigators.

The argument got physical, and Birgenheier pushed Richmond down three times inside the house and threatened to hit him with a broken chair leg, Richmond said. Birgenheier then left the house.

Miners to be moved to Black Thunder

CASPER (WNE) — The second largest thermal coal producer in the U.S. is moving about 100 miners from its Coal Creek mine in northern Wyoming to its higher-production Black Thunder mine outside Wright.

The move will cut the majority of the 154-miner workforce at Coal Creek.

Since a downturn in the nation’s coal industry that hit bottom in 2015 and 2016, producers in the Powder River Basin have had to be nimble, adjusting to fewer customers to buy their coal, as well as fewer contracts promising long-term demand. An expanding national fleet of natural gas plants has eroded coal’s dominance as the source for U.S. electricity in recent years.

Arch Coal did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the shift in their labor force following a short interview in mid-October.

Travis Deti of the Wyoming Mining Association declined to comment on Arch, but said that Wyoming’s coal producers are continually responding to changes in the market.

“The environment has changed a little bit and we are just adapting,” he said.

Black Thunder is one of the largest open surface coal mines in the country, lying just east of the town of Wright. It employed 1,173 miners as of September.

Arch Coal took the unusual step of cutting production expectations at Black Thunder early this year by about 10 million tons.

Multiple coal firms in the basin have noted in calls with investors over the past year that unloading lower-heat coal has been a challenge in coal’s new normal. Companies with multiple mines, like Cloud Peak Energy, Peabody Energy and Arch, have also shifted to a basin-wide focus of their coal assets with the ability to move production and employees according to demand.

Hoback Ranches to get federal help after fire

JACKSON (WNE) — The federal government is stepping in to provide relief to residents of Hoback Ranches, where the Roosevelt Fire destroyed a third of the subdivision’s 150 homes and consumed 60,000 acres.

Under the Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Watershed Protection Program, more than $500,000 will be allocated for Roosevelt Fire recovery efforts. Landslides and soil erosion pose a large risk after fires, and the scale of the destruction from the Roosevelt Fire could spell bad news for the Hoback River watershed.

The fire was initially deemed ineligible for funds through the program, but the state’s congressional delegation — Republican Sens. Mike Enzi and John Barrasso and Republican Rep. Liz Cheney — lobbied the department to reconsider.

“The Roosevelt Fire caused significant damage and losses, and it is critically important that the federal government provide all appropriate forms of assistance, in accordance with relevant rules, laws, and regulations,” the delegation wrote in a letter to the department.

The watershed program was created to fix erosion and land destabilization that occurs after a natural disaster, like a wildland fire or hurricane. The local community will have to provide a small percentage match, according to a press release from the congressional delegation, but the release did not specify what percentage.

Thousands of acres of forest burned by the fire were stripped of topsoil and roots, heightening the potential for erosion when winter snows melt. The Natural Resources Conservation Service in Wyoming said that if funding wasn’t provided to help recovery efforts, it would likely cost at least $2.6 million to fix additional damage that would occur later.

Cheyenne man pleads guilty to killing woman in car chase

CHEYENNE (WNE)— A Cheyenne man pleaded guilty Friday in Laramie County District Court to aggravated vehicular homicide in connection with a fatal chase with police in July.

Aaron Higine made his plea in front of Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell on Friday morning, according to Laramie County District Attorney Jeremiah Sandburg.

In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss six other charges, including eluding, reckless driving, misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and other traffic-related offenses, according to a plea agreement.

Prosecutors will also recommend Higine receive a 16- to 20-year prison term, and Higine’s attorneys are free to argue whichever sentence they deem appropriate.

Higine was initially charged in July in connection with a car chase that started near the junction of Interstate 80 and Interstate 180 and ended on Fox Farm Road.

Higine, who was driving the car, swerved, drove off the road, hit a ditch, rolled through a fence and came to rest in a front yard.

When the car rolled off the road, a woman was ejected from the front seat and pronounced dead at the scene. Another man in the rear passenger seat suffered minor injuries.

Higine will be sentenced in several weeks, once a pre-sentence investigation is completed.

