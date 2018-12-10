FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Frontier Asset Management to offer gift wrapping

SHERIDAN — Frontier Asset Management will host a gift-wrapping fundraiser Friday and Saturday to benefit local Christmas food baskets. Whether individual gifts or for your company, you may drop off the gift to pick up at a later date or stop in during open hours for same-day wrapping.

Drop off dates are Dec. 7, 14 and 21. Open door is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 15 and Dec. 22. The cost is $2 per package. All proceeds will be donated to Grace Anglican Church for their Christmas food baskets.

For more information, call Frontier Asset Management at 307-673-5675.

