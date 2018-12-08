New starting combo nets win for Lady Generals

WILLISTON, N.D. — The Sheridan College women’s basketball team shuffled its lineup once again Friday night at Williston State. And the new combination of Lady Generals did just fine.

SC methodically took care of the Lady Tetons to the tune of an 81-63 victory, improving the Lady Generals to 8-3 on the season.

Darcy Walker made the first start of her career and Kassie Hoyer returned to the lineup after an injury limited her play of late. While both didn’t make a sizable impact in the scoring column, their infusion into the lineup made others adjust and subsequently step up.

“The last couple of weeks our kids are starting to understand that they might only go in for few minutes here or there, so when they go in there, they have to really make an impact,” SC head coach Ryan Davis said. “I think we are starting to get that concept. … We are having some people step up in certain moments.”

Haley McDermott, after starting the last few weeks, came off the bench and provided an early scoring punch. Fellow reserves Cynthia Green and Misini Fifita contributed throughout the contest, as well.

The Lady Generals were led by Noora Parttimaa who poured in 20 points. Aloma Solovi stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Lani Taliauli chipped in 10 points.

Sheridan shot 55.7 percent from the floor, and an efficient 63.3 percent in the second half. Williston State hit just 30.8 percent of its field goal attempts.

Williston State earned the upper hand early on. The Lady Tetons held a 10-7 advantage as the Lady Generals, once again, lacked a certain edge to begin the game.

“We just need to have more energy at the beginning of the game and coming out of halftime,” Taliauli said.

McDermott and Solovi both had quick four-point spurts that helped SC build an 18-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Parttimaa played a large role in the Lady Generals putting some distance between them and Williston State before halftime. She poured in nine points during the game’s second 10 minutes, showcasing her skill from the 3-point shot to the dribble drive and finish as Sheridan College led 37-25 at halftime.

But, as Taliauli mentioned, Sheridan didn’t lock in and find the correct energy level in the second half and the Lady Tetons pulled closer. A 24-point lead in the third quarter shrunk to as little as 11 points early in the third quarter.

The Lady Generals did manage to increase their cushion in the game’s final seven minutes, but concerns as to why the lead dwindled still remain.

The Lady Generals take on the Lady Tetons again Saturday at 2 p.m.

Final

Sheridan College…18 19 19 25 — 81

Williston State…….14 11 18 20 — 63

Scoring

Sheridan College — Parttimaa 20; Solovi 19; Taliauli 10; Fifita 8; Green 7; Betham 5; McDermott 4; Oca 3; Colas 3; Hoyer 2

Williston State — Gould 17; Capasso 12; Deubner 9; Sheridan 8; Kappel 7; Dias Dos Santos 66; Stewart 2; Kulczyk 2

Rebounds

Sheridan College 42 (Solovi 9); Williston State 31 (Kappel 5)

Assists

Sheridan College 16 (Solovi 6); Williston State 11 (Sheridan 3; Gould 3)