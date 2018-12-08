Sport briefs

Broncs pick up second win of season in Riverton

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 76-63 victory over Jackson Friday at the Riverton Invitational. The Broncs face Rock Springs Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Hawks demolish Douglas to remain unbeaten

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks stayed undefeated through their first five games and picked up a 13-1 win Friday night at Douglas. The Hawks face Douglas and Laramie on Saturday.

Rams pick up victories in Glenrock

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School boys basketball team opened its season with two convincing wins Friday at the Herder Classic in Glenrock. The Rams were victorious over Kaycee 69-44 and Lusk 44-23.

Big Horn led 32-24 at halftime against Kaycee and steadily extended its lead in the second half for the easy victory. Quinn McCafferty led the team with 17 points. The Rams jumped ahead early against Lusk, leading 26-2 at half. Kade VanDyken paced the team with 17 points.

The Rams take on Glenrock Saturday at 4 p.m.

Lady Rams open year with two wins

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School girls basketball team started its season in perfect fashion Friday at the Coal Miners Classic in Wright. Big Horn defeated Thermopolis 49-25 and took care of Rocky Mountain 40-32.

Against Thermopolis, Big Horn jumped off to an excellent start, leading 19-1 after the first quarter and 29-5 at halftime. Courtney Wallach paced the Lady Rams with 11 points.

Verus Rocky Mountain, the Lady Rams used a strong second half to earn the victory after being tied at 21 at half. Alisyn Hutton and Jenny Trabert both had 10 points to lead the team.

The Lady Rams face Lusk Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Eagles split matchups in Upton

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School boys basketball team began its season with a win and loss Friday at the Upton Invitational. The Eagles defeated Hulett 60-50 before losing to Upton 84-74.

Jackson Clair had 14 points to pace the Eagles against Hulett. Tongue River led 37-30 at halftime and gradually pulled away for the 10-point win. Versus Upton, the Eagles trailed 42-36 at half and 65-53 after three quarters. Nick Summers poured in 26 points to lead the team, while Cade Reish scored 14 and James Richards added 11 points.

Tongue River faces Sundance Saturday at 1 p.m. in the third place game.

Lady Eagles open year with win

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School girls basketball team defeated Hulett 60-30 Friday at the Upton Invitational. Tongue River led 36-20 at half and extended its lead with a strong third quarter, outscoring Hulett 16-6.

Four Lady Eagles scored in double digits, led by Carleigh Reish’s 16 points. Kalie Bocek added 14 points, Holly Hutchinson scored 12 and Linsey Tritschler contributed 11 points.

The Lady Eagles play Ten Sleep Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Tongue River wrestling begins season in Lusk

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School wrestling team competed for the first time as a full team and Friday at the Lusk Invitational. The Eagles took fifth place out of 14 teams, finishing with 79 points.

Kyle Breen (152 pounds) finished third, tallying 15 points. Hunter O’Neal (145) took third and scored 13 points. Jacob Knobloch (285) ended up third and contributed nine team points. Zach Schankey (170) placed fourth and picked up 11 points. James Mckenzie (138) placed fifth and scored 13 team points.

Tongue River competes in the Wright Tournament Dec. 14 and 15.

Lady Panthers pick up victory in Upton

CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont High School girls basketball team started its season with a convincing win Friday at the Upton Invitational. The Lady Panthers defeated the Douglas junior varsity squad 53-21.

Arvada-Clearmont faces Sundance Saturday at 10 a.m.

Panthers begin year in Upton

CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont High School boys basketball team split its two games Friday at the Upton Invitational. The Panthers fell to the Cheyenne East junior varsity team 71-9 but rebounded to defeat Midwest 32-29.

Arvada-Clearmont takes on Hulett Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in the fifth place game.