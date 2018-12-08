Presidential legacy

Re: George H.W. Bush

I read Thomas McIntyre’s letter to the editor in the Dec. 4 edition of The Sheridan Press and would like to respond.

I, too, thought that we should have kept on going into Iraq during Desert Storm until I had the privilege of guiding former Secretary of Defense in the mid-1990s. I asked him why we didn’t go in and remove Saddam Hussein as we had the Iraqi forces in total disarray.

Cheney responded: “Our UN mandate was to liberate Kuwait. If we would have kept on ,the coalition that we formed would have fallen apart. We would have had to fight our way in and out. We would have destabilized the Middle East.”

Come to think of it, Cheney’s prophecy came true.

Bob Krumm

Sheridan

Passing of Bush

Re: 41st president

I am greatly saddened regarding the passing of President George H.W. Bush.

I never actually met him, but I did speak to him over the phone once in the mid-1980s in La Jolla, California, from a mutual friend’s home.

Later, I came to greatly enjoy and prosper under his time as our leader.

We have lost a fine and wonderful leader.

Kim Jumper

Sheridan