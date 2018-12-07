Wyoming news briefs

78-year-old arrested in Cheyenne murder case

CHEYENNE (WNE) — A 78-year-old Cheyenne man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Charles S. Richmond of 3338 Belaire Ave. was taken into custody after police were called to his home around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired, according to a booking report and information from Cheyenne Police Department spokesman Officer Kevin Malatesta.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground and a woman screaming for help, saying the man on the ground had been shot, the preliminary police report states.

A second officer then arrived and secured the front door. Richmond approached him and said, “I’m sorry,” according to the police report.

Richmond was then ordered to the ground, handcuffed and taken into custody around 4 p.m.

Malatesta said police believe Richmond shot the man after an “altercation.” Both of the men lived in the same house.

Police interviewed “multiple” people who were in the home at the time, Malatesta said, and the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with more information about the incident should call Detective Baca at 307-633-6617 or email abaca@cheyennepd.org.

Formal charges had not yet been filed in the case by Thursday morning, but Laramie County District Attorney Jeremiah Sandburg said he hoped to have charges filed by noon Friday.

Two arrested in Torrington bar stabbing

TORRINGTON (WNE) — Two Torrington residents were transported to Community Hospital in the early morning hours of Thursday after being stabbed in the Mint Bar.

According to a press release from the Torrington Police Department, TPD officers and Goshen County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Mint Bar at 1:13 a.m. after receiving reports of an assault involving two stabbing victims.

The Scottsbluff County, Nebraska, Sheriff’s Office told the Telegram that Amy Palomo, of Scottsbluff, and Adam Palomo of Cheyenne, were jailed Thursday night at the Scottsbluff County Adult Detention Center under suspicion of aggravated assault.

At press time, the Goshen County Attorney’s Office could not confirm the suspects’ names, as official charges had not yet been filed.

The press release stated that two suspects, one male and one female, were apprehended in Scottsbluff County through the combined efforts of the TPD, GCSO, and the Scottsbluff Police Department.

As of press time, the suspects were being booked into the Scottsbluff jail.

The release identified Jennifer Loveland, 35, and Juan Gutierrez, 28, both of Torrington, as the victims. Both victims had injuries but are currently in stable condition.

WHP identifies 18-year-old killed in 287 wreck

LARAMIE (WNE) — The Wyoming Highway Patrol as identified a 18-year old woman killed in a Nov. 29 crash south of Laramie as Kenna Quinn.

Quinn died Nov. 29 after a collision with a semi truck on U.S. Highway 287.

WHP Sgt. Jeremy Beck said Quinn was returning to the University of Wyoming campus from Colorado when she collided with a semi truck during “very icey” conditions.

As Quinn was driving north, she spun clockwise into the southbound lane, where a semi truck struck the driver’s side of Quinn’s Ford F-150. Quinn was wearing her seatbelt as her truck was pushed off the roadway.

“Due to the force of the crash, she was ejected from the vehicle,” Beck said.

The semi was traveling northbound in a route from Chico, California, to Denver when the two vehicles collided 14 miles south of Laramie.

The semi truck’s two occupants were taken to Ivinson Memorial Hospital.

“It sounds like they had pretty minor to no injuries,” Beck said. “It was more of a precautionary thing.”

Campbell commissioner selection raises allegations

GILLETTE (WNE) — The Campbell County Republican Party Central Committee is accusing the Campbell County Commission of foul play in the process of selecting a new commissioner.

At Tuesday’s meeting, none of the three finalists for the open seat on the commission — Elgin Faber, Jeff Raney and Troy McKeown — received majority support from the four sitting commissioners.

Deputy County Attorney Carol Seeger filed a petition to the local District Court on Wednesday afternoon requesting a judge fill the vacancy on behalf of the commissioners.

Vicki Kissack, chairwoman of the local Republican Party and wife of Clark Kissack, whose resignation in the fall triggered this process, also filed a petition Wednesday, claiming that the tie had been planned in advance.

Faber received support from two commissioners — Rusty Bell and Mark Christensen — but Commissioners Matt Avery and Micky Shober did not vote for any of the three candidates. Avery and Shober’s terms expire at the end of the year after they failed in their bids for re-election.

“Upon information and belief, a majority of the Commissioners arranged that those Commissioners who would be leaving the Commission would intentionally cause a deadlock,” Kissack’s attorney, Mitchell Edwards of Laramie, wrote in the petition.

In the legal world, “upon information and belief” refers to secondhand knowledge that is believed to be true.

The commissioners then made an “unlawful motion” to allow a local District Court judge to make the selection, showing that they “intentionally abrogated their duty to appoint a person to fill the vacancy,” the petition reads.

District Judge Michael N. “Nick” Deegan has been assigned the case. He has 20 days to make a selection. The only statutory requirement he has to follow is that he has to pick a registered Campbell County Republican.

Greybull Shopko among 39 to close

WORLAND (WNE) — Shopko announced this week that it would be closing 39 stores in 19 states. Shopko Public Relations Manager Michelle Hansen said there will still be more than 300 Shopko stores open throughout the country, including the one in Worland.

According to the Shopko website, there are 13 Shopko stores in Wyoming. The Greybull store is the only store in Wyoming scheduled to close. This leaves stores in Worland, Thermopolis, Powell, Afton, Buffalo, Douglas, Green River, Lander, Mountain View, Newcastle, Torrington and Wheatland.

According to a prepared statement released by Shopko, “Shopko deeply values its employees and the communities it serves. It is never an easy decision to close a location and Shopko thanks its employees for all their support and hard work as well as its customers. “Despite all of the stores’ efforts, as we reviewed the longterm outlook on profitability, sales trends, and potential growth we came to the difficult decision that it was necessary to close these stores.”

The release also stated that Shopko will assist those who are interested in transferring to open positions at other locations, or will provide severance benefits according to the company’s guidelines.

The Greybull Shopko has 12 employees, plus additional employees in the pharmacy. The Greybull location opened in October 2012.

The Greybull Shopko housed the community’s only pharmacy store.

“The most important part that we need to be concerned about is keeping our pharmacy here in town,” Greybull Mayor Myles Foley said.

Uinta Co. owes Merit Energy $3 million

EVANSTON (WNE) — Uinta County owes Merit Energy Company just over $3 million in tax rebates due to a notice of valuation change received from the Wyoming Department of Revenue on state-assessed oil and gas production at the company for the 2013-15 tax years.

The Uinta County Commissioners were apprised of the situation by Uinta County Assessor Lori Perkins during the Dec. 4 commission meeting. Perkins said she was notified by the Wyoming Department of Revenue that an audit had been conducted by the Wyoming Department of Audit, which found discrepancies between the values Merit was reporting and the actual oil and gas production values.

These discrepancies resulted in a value cancellation of nearly $49 million and $3.05 million in tax dollars.

Perkins received the notice on Nov. 27, and said the county has one year from the date of notice to begin paying the tax rebate back to Merit.

According to state statute, it is up to the discretion of the county commissioners to decide to pay the entire amount at once or to pay it back over five years interest free.

Perkins requested the commissioners choose to pay over five years because “paying it all back at once would hurt the county tremendously.”

The commissioners were presented with a list of entities that receive county tax dollars and will be impacted by this tax valuation change. Perkins said all of them were notified the change was coming and will be notified again now that the exact dollar amounts are known.

