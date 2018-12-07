Expert says too many taxes could hurt wind development

RAWLINS — Dr. Rob Godby, an expert with the University of Wyoming Center for Energy Economics and Public Policy, told attendees at the annual Carbon County Economic Development meeting on Monday that a large wind production tax hike could hinder local production.

“If you make that tax too high,” said Godby, “some of that development will disappear.”

CCDC Executive Director Cindy Wallace was informed through a recent Interim Revenue Committee meeting that Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, may propose during the upcoming Legislative Session a $4 increase to the state’s current Wind Production Tax of $1 per kilowatt hour (kWh).

In addition, says Wallace, Sen. Case’s proposal may include abbreviating the current incorporation of the tax, which starts three years following initial finalization of a project, to right when a given wind farm is built. All is not lost, however.

According to Godby, the state of Wyoming — at 1,489 Mega Watts (MW) — is currently ranked 16th in the United States and third out of the 11 states in the western grid (the US has three grids for energy production) in wind capacity.

A few reasons as to why the Cowboy State doesn’t rank higher, Godby further noted, is because other states have more transmission capacity; they — particularly with less resources — have advancing technologies in which capture more wind, and that “Wyoming is relatively far from the biggest market — California.”

Nevertheless, if the state were to only gradually raise the Wind Production Tax, as opposed to increasing it in one substantial sum, it could see an increase in benefits. If in fact the state incentivizes energy companies by exploiting wind as a good resource as well as making available more infrastructure investments, an uptick could be seen in the tax base.

How this may work is as follows:

Increase transmission capacity and distance from markets.

Provide more tax credits and exemptions. According to Godby, “sales tax for energy production in Wyoming hasn’t been exempt since 2011.

Increase technological advances.

According to a 2016 study Godby presented, potential impacts of new projects are financially staggering. If all goes accordingly, total economic activity in Wyoming would equate to $7.1 billion, 51,178 job years of employment, $3 billion in labor income.

In addition, projected tax revenues (2016) at the current Wind Production Tax rate equates to $1.9 billion over the next 20 years.

Currently in the works in Wyoming are 10 wind farm projects, which would produce a total of 7,511 MW if all completed. In Carbon County alone there are five projects either in the planning, the permitting or the construction phases, which, if all built, would account for more than 75 percent of the state’s MW production.

By Ray K. Erku

Rawlins Times Via Wyoming News Exchange