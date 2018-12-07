FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Tongue River councils approve subdivision requests

Home|News|Local News|Tongue River councils approve subdivision requests

TONGUE RIVER VALLEY — Dayton and Ranchester town councils both approved infrastructure requests from developers of subdivisions during meetings this week.

Dayton Town Council members unanimously approved a preliminary plat for a subdivision — Brookfield Acres located at 350 E. Fourth St. in Dayton — after tabling the issue at their last meeting in November.

A large group of citizens attended the meeting two weeks ago with mixed opinions on the matter. Some spoke against the subdivision, citing safety issues with street widths for emergency vehicles and water rights. Others voiced support for the subdivision, noting that each element of the subdivision follows requirements detailed in the town’s ordinances.

Some members of the audience at the Dec. 4 meeting changed their opinions on the subdivision and said if the developer, Chris Bernard, follows the ordinance regulations then it should be fine.

Ranchester Town Council members approved a subdivision outside of city limits to be connected with Ranchester town water. Fourteen lots at two acres each will provide families wanting to live near Ranchester with a more rural setting. Todd Grieg, the developer for the subdivision, was informed that the pipe extending to the area will have to be replaced with a larger pipe to accommodate for water coming through a fire hydrant.

Council members expressed concerns about not annexing the subdivision into the city, therefore not receiving population counts for tax and other purposes.

Council unanimously approved the request for town water in the subdivision.

By |Dec. 7, 2018|

About the Author:

Ashleigh Fox joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as the public safety and city government reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles, CA. Before working in Sheridan, she worked as a sports editor for the Sidney Herald in Sidney, Montana. Email Ashleigh at: ashleigh.fox@thesheridanpress.com

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.