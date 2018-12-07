Tongue River councils approve subdivision requests

TONGUE RIVER VALLEY — Dayton and Ranchester town councils both approved infrastructure requests from developers of subdivisions during meetings this week.

Dayton Town Council members unanimously approved a preliminary plat for a subdivision — Brookfield Acres located at 350 E. Fourth St. in Dayton — after tabling the issue at their last meeting in November.

A large group of citizens attended the meeting two weeks ago with mixed opinions on the matter. Some spoke against the subdivision, citing safety issues with street widths for emergency vehicles and water rights. Others voiced support for the subdivision, noting that each element of the subdivision follows requirements detailed in the town’s ordinances.

Some members of the audience at the Dec. 4 meeting changed their opinions on the subdivision and said if the developer, Chris Bernard, follows the ordinance regulations then it should be fine.

Ranchester Town Council members approved a subdivision outside of city limits to be connected with Ranchester town water. Fourteen lots at two acres each will provide families wanting to live near Ranchester with a more rural setting. Todd Grieg, the developer for the subdivision, was informed that the pipe extending to the area will have to be replaced with a larger pipe to accommodate for water coming through a fire hydrant.

Council members expressed concerns about not annexing the subdivision into the city, therefore not receiving population counts for tax and other purposes.

Council unanimously approved the request for town water in the subdivision.